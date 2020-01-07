ENGLISH

    Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale: Offers on Vivo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon is gearing up for 2020's first grand sales in the form of "Vivo Carnival". To let you know, the sales have begun on January 6th, and will run until January 9th. The users who want to have some of the best Vivo phones must follow our given list below.

    Vivo Discount Offers On Smartphones
     

    Amazon's offers during the sales include up to Rs. 1,500 instant discounts on credit and debit card EMI, extra up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange, price slashed up to Rs. 13,000, save up to Rs. 2,000 on no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, warranty services, and more.

    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    The handset's base variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM is priced at Rs. 8,490. The key features of the phone include 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology and Qualcomm SD665 AIE SoC.

    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20

    The handset price starts from Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and Rs. 11,990 for the 6GB RAM/64GB ROM options. The base variant is available with an EMI starting from Rs. 517 per month.

    Vivo V17
     

    Vivo V17

    The smartphone comes at Rs. 22,990 with 18% off. You will get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discounts on ICICI bank credit EMI transactions, on buying the device. The prime highlight of the phone is the use of an AI quad rear camera setup.

    Vivo S1 Pro

    Vivo S1 Pro

    The smartphone sports 48MP AI quad rear cameras, an FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery with Type-C 18W dual engine fast charging technology. It is available at Rs. 19,990.

    Vivo V15 Pro

    Vivo V15 Pro

    The handset is available at Rs. 19,990 with 39% off. You can buy the device with an EMI starting from Rs. 833.

    Vivo S1

    Vivo S1

    The handset is available at Rs. 17,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. The handset can be obtained at various standard EMI options.

    Vivo V17 Pro

    Vivo V17 Pro

    The smartphone's best-selling features include triple rear sensors, dual front cameras, and 4,100mAh battery along with 18W fast charging technology.

    Vivo Y11

    Vivo Y11

    The budget phone offers a discount of Rs. 1,000. Even at low price, the device makes use of a 5,000mAh battery which makes the phone special.

    Vivo Y19

    Vivo Y19

    This smartphone from Vivo runs Android Pie and makes use of a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The handset offers up to Rs. 7,500 off on exchange on buying from Amazon.

    Vivo Y17

    Vivo Y17

    The smartphone's best-selling features include triple rear sensors and 5,000mAh battery with dual engine fast charging technology. You can buy the phone at an EMI beginning from Rs. 659 per month.

    Vivo Y15

    Vivo Y15

    The handset's features that can tempt you for buying are triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery. It can be grabbed at Rs. 11,990 with 25% off.

    Vivo Y12

    Vivo Y12

    The device new price tag starts from Rs. 9,990 with 29% off. It is available in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red color options. The camera of the phone is AI-based that will offer great photography experience.

    Vivo Y91i

    Vivo Y91i

    The smartphone from Vivo runs Android Pie and makes use of a MediaTek Helio P22 octa core SoC. The handset offers up to Rs. 6,600 off on exchange on buying from Amazon.

    Vivo Y91

    Vivo Y91

    The smartphone from Vivo runs Android Pie and makes use of a MediaTek Helio P22 octa core SoC. The handset features AI dual rear cameras and 4,030mAh battery.

    Vivo Y90

    Vivo Y90

    The EMI of the device starts from Rs. 306. The handset can also be purchased based on other standard EMI options. It sports an HD+ display.

