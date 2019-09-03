Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale – Vivo V15, Vivo S1, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo Y17 And More On Discount Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's Vivo carnival sale has started and it will run till September 5, 2019. During the sale, you can have a few Vivo phones by saving up to Rs. 13, 700. These devices can be obtained with up to Rs. 3,000 exchange offers and you can save up to Rs. 1,700 on EMI purchases. The online portal also offers the Vivo S1 under its new launch category. The device is available at Rs. 17,990, which was previously priced at Rs. 19,990.

Other offers are 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC bank debit cards, extra amount off on exchange if you buy the phones from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, 100% purchase protection plan, and more. Besides, you can have the Vivo Y90 with no-cost EMI up to 6 months.

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Face unlock

4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery

