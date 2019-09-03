Just In
Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale – Vivo V15, Vivo S1, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo Y17 And More On Discount
Amazon's Vivo carnival sale has started and it will run till September 5, 2019. During the sale, you can have a few Vivo phones by saving up to Rs. 13, 700. These devices can be obtained with up to Rs. 3,000 exchange offers and you can save up to Rs. 1,700 on EMI purchases. The online portal also offers the Vivo S1 under its new launch category. The device is available at Rs. 17,990, which was previously priced at Rs. 19,990.
Other offers are 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC bank debit cards, extra amount off on exchange if you buy the phones from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, 100% purchase protection plan, and more. Besides, you can have the Vivo Y90 with no-cost EMI up to 6 months.
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
29,990
36,990
79,999
27,999
39,990
48,999
71,990
49,999
49,000
1,04,900
17,990
13,797
16,999
32,999
12,988
9,999
13,990
5,999
19,990
11,070
21,999
37,999
32,550
6,999
19,999
15,999
24,999
52,999
16,999
37,999