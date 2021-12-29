ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Xiaomi Upgrade Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, 11X 5G, 11X Pro 5G, Mi 10T 5G, And More

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has emerged as one of the top-grossing smartphone brands in India. Moreover, Xiaomi's product portfolio isn't just limited to just smartphones. It's expanded to feature smart TVs, audio accessories, mobile accessories, and much more. Now, the Xiaomi Upgrade Sale is offering discount offers on Xiaomi smartphones. This includes premium devices like the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11X 5G, Xiaomi 11X Pro 5G, Mi 10T 5G, and much more.

     

    Xiaomi Upgrade Sale is offering several smartphones

    Going into the details, the Xiaomi Upgrade Sale is offering several smartphones at a discount. This includes most of the Xiaomi 11 series like the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, which is available for just Rs. 26,999. Devices like the Mi 11X 5G and the Mi 11X Pro 5G are available for just Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 36,999.

    Apart from this, one can also check Xiaomi Mi 10 series at the Xiaomi Upgrade Sale. The sale is offering the Mi 10 premium smartphone for just Rs. 54,999. Apart from this, the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is available for just Rs. 29,999 after a 25 percent discount. Now isn't the Xiaomi Upgrade Sale an exciting place to shop at?

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
     

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (21% Off)

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Upgrade Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM

    Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18% Off)

    Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Upgrade Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (23%)

    Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Upgrade Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 8GB RAM 128GB ROM | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED)

    Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 8GB RAM 128GB ROM | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999.00 ,You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off)

    MI 11X 5G (8GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Upgrade Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Vinyl Black 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage)

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Vinyl Black 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 28,999.00 ,You Save: Rs. 5,000 (15% Off)

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (8GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Upgrade Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

    Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 59,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (8% Off)

    Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is available at 8% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Upgrade Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

    Mi 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Price: Rs. 29,999.00 ,You Save: Rs. 10,000 (25%)

    Mi 10T 5G is available at 25% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Upgrade Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X