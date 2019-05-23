ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Android Pie stable update finally released for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

    The update is being rolled out in a phased manner.

    By
    |

    OnePlus is grabbing all the headlines with the recently launched flagship OnePlus 7 smartphone series. The latest lineup offers some top-of-the-line features and comes with a competent price point. Following the launch of the OnePlus 7 series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has released a long due Android Pie update for its vintage OnePlus 3 and OnePlue 3T smartphones.

    Android Pie stable update released for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

     

    Last month, both the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T received the Android Pie public beta firmware along with the April 2019 Android security patch. Now, the OnePlus 3 series is getting the stable Android 9 Pie update. The company made this announcement via official OnePlus forums.

    The update is rolling out to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users via OTA in a phased manner. This means it will be available to limited users at the beginning before the global mass rollout. Users can also check the update in the Software update section under the Settings tab.

    Coming to the update changelog, the firmware of both the smartphones have been bounced to OxygesOS 9.0.2. It brings the key Android Pie elements such as Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and gesture-based navigation among other features.

    Additionally, the update also carries the latest Android security patch and brings a fix for various bugs and issues. The UI is also optimized and a new Gaming Mode 3.0 is also introduced via this update. It is worth noting the fact that the OnePlus 3 lineup was launched with Android Marshmallow OS and the company has proactively updated this device to Android Pie. This shows that the company is not solely focusing on offering high-end hardware but also on optimizing its older smartphones' user experience.

    via

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue