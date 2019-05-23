Just In
Android Pie stable update finally released for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T
The update is being rolled out in a phased manner.
OnePlus is grabbing all the headlines with the recently launched flagship OnePlus 7 smartphone series. The latest lineup offers some top-of-the-line features and comes with a competent price point. Following the launch of the OnePlus 7 series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has released a long due Android Pie update for its vintage OnePlus 3 and OnePlue 3T smartphones.
Last month, both the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T received the Android Pie public beta firmware along with the April 2019 Android security patch. Now, the OnePlus 3 series is getting the stable Android 9 Pie update. The company made this announcement via official OnePlus forums.
The update is rolling out to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users via OTA in a phased manner. This means it will be available to limited users at the beginning before the global mass rollout. Users can also check the update in the Software update section under the Settings tab.
Coming to the update changelog, the firmware of both the smartphones have been bounced to OxygesOS 9.0.2. It brings the key Android Pie elements such as Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and gesture-based navigation among other features.
Additionally, the update also carries the latest Android security patch and brings a fix for various bugs and issues. The UI is also optimized and a new Gaming Mode 3.0 is also introduced via this update. It is worth noting the fact that the OnePlus 3 lineup was launched with Android Marshmallow OS and the company has proactively updated this device to Android Pie. This shows that the company is not solely focusing on offering high-end hardware but also on optimizing its older smartphones' user experience.