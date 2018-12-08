Apple Fest on Amazon (8th to 14th December): Attractive discounts, deals, no cost EMI and more

Amazon's new sale programme is all about the offers related to iPhones and Apple's other gadgets. The so called "Apple Fest" on amazon opens a new line of hope for the users who can get these iconic and expensive handsets and electronic accessories at quite a lesser price variant, respectively.

This scheme also comes along with some other attractive deals which will greatly inspire you to purchase few iPhones. This profitable and attractive plan has already started and will cease on 14th December, 2018. You have ample of time, during which you can decide and buy a device that can take your multitasking to cloud nine.

Several amazing bids catered by Amazon include- up to Rs. 16,000 off on iPhones, up to Rs. 9,000 off on laptops, no cost EMI option, fantastic exchange and cashback offers,100% purchase protection plan, and more. Even the EMI rates look ideal which you can use conveniently depending on a suitable plan to purchase a phone.

The portal is housed with not only latest iPhones but also have few previously launched handsets. Even the portal gives you an independent choice under which you can obtain new gadgets.

18% off on Apple iPhone X (EMI starts at Rs 3,530. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature

Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours 5% off on Apple iPhone Xs Max (EMI starts at ₹4,938. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji 5% off on Apple iPhone Xs (EMI starts at Rs 4,467. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM

64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2658mAH lithium-ion battery 3% off on Apple iPhone XR (EMI starts at Rs 3,526. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

(6.1-inch) display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM

64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor

2716mAH lithium-ion battery 16% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,060. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery 19% off on Apple iPhone 8 (EMI starts at Rs 2,589. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time 15% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 2,518. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation, quad-LED true tone flash and live photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front facing camera

iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

2900mAH lithium-ion battery 35% off on Apple iPhone 7 (EMI starts at Rs 1,600. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

Display: 4.7-inchHD 3D-touch touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 pixels and wide color, splash, water and dust resistant

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front camera with HD Face time

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor

Battery: 1960 mAH non-removable lithium ion battery 42% off on Apple iPhone 6s (EMI starts at Rs 1,177. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera with Auto focus, 4K Video recording and flash | 5 MP front camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor

Battery: 1715 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time 34% off on Apple iPhone 6 (EMI starts at Rs 989. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery