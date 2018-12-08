Apple Fest on Amazon (8th to 14th December): Attractive discounts, deals, no cost EMI and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Amazon's new sale programme is all about the offers related to iPhones and Apple's other gadgets. The so called "Apple Fest" on amazon opens a new line of hope for the users who can get these iconic and expensive handsets and electronic accessories at quite a lesser price variant, respectively.
This scheme also comes along with some other attractive deals which will greatly inspire you to purchase few iPhones. This profitable and attractive plan has already started and will cease on 14th December, 2018. You have ample of time, during which you can decide and buy a device that can take your multitasking to cloud nine.
Several amazing bids catered by Amazon include- up to Rs. 16,000 off on iPhones, up to Rs. 9,000 off on laptops, no cost EMI option, fantastic exchange and cashback offers,100% purchase protection plan, and more. Even the EMI rates look ideal which you can use conveniently depending on a suitable plan to purchase a phone.
The portal is housed with not only latest iPhones but also have few previously launched handsets. Even the portal gives you an independent choice under which you can obtain new gadgets.
18% off on Apple iPhone X (EMI starts at Rs 3,530. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature
- Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours
5% off on Apple iPhone Xs Max (EMI starts at ₹4,938. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
5% off on Apple iPhone Xs (EMI starts at Rs 4,467. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2658mAH lithium-ion battery
3% off on Apple iPhone XR (EMI starts at Rs 3,526. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- (6.1-inch) display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- 12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM
- 64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor
- 2716mAH lithium-ion battery
16% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,060. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
19% off on Apple iPhone 8 (EMI starts at Rs 2,589. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time
15% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 2,518. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation, quad-LED true tone flash and live photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front facing camera
- iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2900mAH lithium-ion battery
35% off on Apple iPhone 7 (EMI starts at Rs 1,600. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Display: 4.7-inchHD 3D-touch touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 pixels and wide color, splash, water and dust resistant
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front camera with HD Face time
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor
- Battery: 1960 mAH non-removable lithium ion battery
42% off on Apple iPhone 6s (EMI starts at Rs 1,177. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera with Auto focus, 4K Video recording and flash | 5 MP front camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
- Battery: 1715 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time
34% off on Apple iPhone 6 (EMI starts at Rs 989. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery