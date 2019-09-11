Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Premium Smartphones Compared Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple took the wraps off the latest iPhone models on Tuesday. The latest lineup includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Well, the tech giant has already revealed the official pricing and release date of these iPhones in India. We cannot ignore the fact that the new iPhone 11 series is a stunner with powerful hardware.

While the iPhone 11 series is all set to go on sale from September 27 in India, we are sure that these phones will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. If you are looking forward to upgrade to a premium smartphone, then here we list a spec comparison between the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus to know how these phones compete against each other.

Price In India

The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in three storage configurations varying internal storage capacities. The 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,09,900, the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,23,900, and the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,41,900. In terms of comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is available in two variants - base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space and 512GB storage space priced at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999 respectively.

Design And Display

When it comes to design, the iPhone 11 Pro Max flaunts a premium glass finish and a familiar design. The device resembles the iPhone XS Max but has some unique aspects including a wide notch and triple camera sensors within a squarish camera module. On the other hand, the Samsung offering flaunts a refreshed design with a punch-hole display, Aura color options, and narrow bezels.

On the display front, the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED multi-touch display with a resolution of 1241 x 2688 pixels. There is a wide notch for the front-facing camera and sensors, a peak brightness of 800 nits and support for Haptic Touch technology. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus adorns a relatively larger 6.8-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen has a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels and is rated to be the best smartphone display for now.

In this aspect, the Samsung smartphone is the winner as it comes with more resolution, which makes it crisper and sharper. Moreover, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection for enhanced scratch resistance and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Hardware And Storage

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max gets the power from the powerful Apple A13 Bionic chipset with the third-generation Neural Engine along with 64GB/256GB/512GB storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is fueled by an Exynos 9825 SoC in India along with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. In the global markets, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus employs the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Though the RAM used by the iPhone 11 series is not known, the Samsung phone has 12GB RAM, which adds to the pros. Also, there is support for expandable storage with a microSD card slot.

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact battery capacity of the iPhone 11 Pro Max but it is said to last 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max. The company touts that it can last 12 hours of video playback and comes with an 18W adapter for charging. In terms of comparison, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus gets the power from a 4300mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

Camera

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max bestows triple rear cameras placed in a triangular shape. Notably, all these are 12MP sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and an f/2.4 telephoto lens. Except for the standard sensor, the other two lenses have OIS support. The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with 4K video recording support and software features including Night Mode, smart HDR and portrait mode. Upfront, there is a wide notch to house the 12MP selfie camera with 4K video recording, Smart HDR and slo-mo video recording. With a selfie flash, we can expect the iPhone 11 Pro Max to capture stunning selfies even in low-light conditions.

The Galaxy Note10 Plus comes packed with five cameras to handle almost all situations. The device comes with quad cameras at the rear and a selfie camera within the punch-hole cutout at the front to click selfies. At its rear, there is a standard 12MP sensor with a variable aperture of f/1.5-f2.4, 77-degree field of view, and OIS, a secondary wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.2, a third 12MP sensor with 3x telephoto zoom and OIS and a fourth Depth Vision camera. There are interesting camera capabilities as well.

Software

The iPhone 11 Pro Max runs iOS 13 while the Galaxy Note 10+ runs Android 9 Pie topped with One UI. Each of these platforms is completely different from one another and the buying decision is based on individual preferences.

Verdict

Both the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus come with the IP68 dust and water resistance rating. And, there are standard connectivity aspects including NFC, Bluetooth 5, dual-SIM card, and others. Unlike the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, the iPhone 11 comes with a nano-SIM card slot and offers e-SIM support for the second SIM. Given the specifications above, we know that both these smartphones will perform well, we need to get our hands on the iPhone 11 Pro Max to know its real capabilities as we have already reviewed the Note 10 Plus.

