Apple iPhone 12 Vs Oppo Find X2: Battle Of The Best Features

Apple's iPhone 12 is the latest 5G smartphone that most Apple enthusiasts are likely to buy this season. It costs around Rs. 80,000 in India and is a premium flagship smartphone. On the Android side, the Oppo Find X2 is one such phone, which offers the best possible specs available in the market.

In my opinion, the Oppo Find X2 is that Android smartphone that has the potential to go head to head with iPhone 12. So, here is a comparison between the two.

Apple iPhone 12 Vs Oppo Find X2 Design

I like the design of the iPhone 12and the Oppo Find X2. If I have to pick one, then I would choose the Oppo Find X2 and here's why. The Oppo Find X2 uses a premium ceramic back panel with a metal unibody design. Besides, the dual-curved design makes it easy to hold and operate.

Apple iPhone 12 Vs Oppo Find X2 Display

When it comes to screen, the iPhone 12 doesn't have a chance against the Oppo Find X2, as the display on the Find X2 is superior to the iPhone 12 in every possible way. The Oppo Find X2 has an almost 3K resolution display with dual curved edges and 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas the iPhone 12 has a 1080p display with 60Hz resolution.

The Oppo Find X2 also has a small punch hole display with higher screen-to-body ratio when compared to the iPhone 12. On top of that, the Oppo Find X2 also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which can be used even with the mask on, where the Face ID on the iPhone 12 does not work with a mask.

Apple iPhone 12 Vs Oppo Find X2 Performance

The Oppo Find X2 is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (7nm), whereas the iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic (5nm), which is powerful and power-efficient when compared to the iPhone 12. As per the RAM, the Oppo Find X2 offers 12GB RAM, whereas the iPhone 12 has just 4GB RAM.

When it comes to day-to-day usage, both phones handle almost every task without any issue. No matter which phone you choose, they will offer the best possible user experience.

Apple iPhone 12 Vs Oppo Find X2 Camera

The iPhone 12 has a simple dual-camera setup, whereas the Oppo Find X2 has a triple camera setup with higher resolution primary sensor. The performance of the 12MP primary sensor on the iPhone 12 is much better than the Oppo Find X2, the same goes for the video recording capability as well.

Apple iPhone 12 Vs Oppo Find X2 Software

The Oppo Find X2 runs on Android 11 OS with ColorOS 11 skin on top, whereas the iPhone 12 runs on iOS 14. Both phones are currently running on the latest software versions. However, the iPhone 12 will get software support for much longer than the Oppo Find X2.

Apple iPhone 12 Vs Oppo Find X2 Battery Life

Theoretically, the Oppo Find X2 has a bigger battery. However, both iPhone 12 and the Oppo Find X2 can last for an entire day with regular usage. When it comes to charging, the iPhone 12 supports 20W fast charging with 15W wireless charging, whereas the Oppo Find X2 supports 65W fast wired charging and the charger is included in the box, unlike the iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12 Vs Oppo Find X2 Price

The Oppo Find X2 retails for Rs. 64,990, whereas the iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900. Do note that, the base model of the Oppo Find X2 offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, whereas the base model of the iPhone 12 offer 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Verdict

There are two major areas where the iPhone 12 has an edge over the Oppo Find X2, which are software support and long-term performance. For the rest of the aspects, the Oppo Find X2 looks like a good bargain. The Oppo Find X2 does miss out on some features like wireless charging and IP rating. However, with features like 65W fast charging the device gives a tough competition to the iPhone 12.

