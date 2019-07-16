Just In
Flipkart Hosts Apple iPhone Big Shopping Days – Offers And Discounts You Can Get
The users who are keen on having some iPhones at a cheaper rate must follow Flipkart. As this giant shopping platform, offers some great offers on these devices. Under a scheme called "Apple iPhone Big Shopping Days", the Flipkart provides all the best deals that will greatly relieve you, in buying expensive iPhones.
While buying these iPhones through Flipkart, you can seek many amazing offers. The offers are no-cost EMI option, bigger and attractive cashback and exchange offers, extra bigger amount as a discount, 10% instant discount on SBI credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and get extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) on your next fashion purchase.
Also, on buying these popular iPhones via Flipkart, you will also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories.
Apple iPhone 6s (No cost EMI Rs 828/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1,715 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 8 (No cost EMI Rs 1,306/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1,821 mAh battery
25% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus (No cost EMI Rs, 1,750/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2,691mAh Battery
34% off on Apple iPhone X (No cost EMI Rs 1,667/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
21% off on Apple iPhone XR (No cost EMI Rs 1,667/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
