Flipkart Hosts Apple iPhone Big Shopping Days – Offers And Discounts You Can Get

The users who are keen on having some iPhones at a cheaper rate must follow Flipkart. As this giant shopping platform, offers some great offers on these devices. Under a scheme called "Apple iPhone Big Shopping Days", the Flipkart provides all the best deals that will greatly relieve you, in buying expensive iPhones.

While buying these iPhones through Flipkart, you can seek many amazing offers. The offers are no-cost EMI option, bigger and attractive cashback and exchange offers, extra bigger amount as a discount, 10% instant discount on SBI credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and get extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) on your next fashion purchase.

Also, on buying these popular iPhones via Flipkart, you will also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories.

Apple iPhone 6s (No cost EMI Rs 828/month) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1,715 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 8 (No cost EMI Rs 1,306/month) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Non-removable Li-Ion 1,821 mAh battery 25% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus (No cost EMI Rs, 1,750/month) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2,691mAh Battery 34% off on Apple iPhone X (No cost EMI Rs 1,667/month) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 21% off on Apple iPhone XR (No cost EMI Rs 1,667/month) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

