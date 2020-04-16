Apple iPhone SE 2020 Could Change Lot Of Things In Indian Smartphone Market Features oi-Vivek

Apple's newly launched iPhone brings back the concept of the compact smartphone which are as powerful as the flagship offerings. The iPhone SE 2020 with a starting price of Rs. 42,500 might not be an affordable smartphone, but it is an affordable flagship smartphone especially considering the brand value associated with the device.

If you want an iPhone with the budget price tag, models like the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8 looks a lot like the iPhone SE 2020 and costs significantly less. However, if you want the latest iPhone with features like A13 Bionic, the iPhone SE is the device to consider, which is likely to receive at least four major iOS updates.

iPhone SE Could Stir Up The market

OnePlus was known for offering flagship smartphones at an affordable price tag. However, the company has been increasing the price every year and the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are the most expensive smartphones from the brand, which costs as much as other flagship smartphones from Apple and Samsung.

With the starting price of $699, the OnePlus 8 is no more an affordable flagship or flagship killer, as the iPhone SE with the latest specs just costs $399 or Rs. 42,500, making it an excellent offering.

OnePlus is likely to keep the price of the iPhone SE in mind when announcing the prices of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company is likely to undercut the price of the OnePlus 8 to the OnePlus SE and it might cost around Rs. 40,999 or even Rs. 39,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will be an expensive smartphone and is likely to be priced in the vicinity of Rs. 55,000. Not just OnePlus, a lot of smartphone makers will think twice before launching a flagship smartphone around Rs. 40,000. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 might also have an impact due to the launch of the Apple iPhone SE.

Most of the upcoming affordable flagship smartphones now have to compete against the Apple iPhone SE and this device is likely to sell like hotcakes once the COVID-19 situation gets better. Just like Android flagship killers, Apple is now beating them in their own game offering high-end hardware specs at a good price tag.

iPhone SE Has Some Shortcomings

The Apple iPhone SE is great for several reasons like the longevity of software support, superior processor, and premium build quality. However, it does not match with the 2020 standards.

It does have thick bezels on the top of the bottom part of the screen with a lower screen-to-body ratio. Even though the display supports HDR 10 and DolbyVision, it is still a 720p IPS LCD panel. Lastly, it uses Touch ID instead of Face ID which could be a deal-breaker for some.

However, some people might just buy the iPhone SE just for the aforementioned features, especially those who are coming from devices like the original iPhone SE or the iPhone 6S.

