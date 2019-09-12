What Makes Apple A13 Bionic Snappiest Chipset Of All Time: Explained Features oi-Vivek

Apple launched three new iPhones at its special event on September 10. Just like last year, all three models are powered by its latest A13 Bionic chipset. This is not just a typical smartphone CPU or GPU, it is one of the most powerful mobile solutions with next-generation ISP, 3rd generation Neural Engine for AI computation, and more. Here is everything exciting about the newest silicon:

Fastest Smartphone CPU and GPU

Apple claims that the A13 Bionic has the fastest mobile GPU and CPU. And the company also shows a graph comparing it with the Snapdragon 845, 855, Exynos 9825, and the Kirin 980 SoC. The iPhone 11 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench, which does re-affirm that the A13 Bionic does have the most powerful mobile CPU.

There are a total of six CPU cores with two high-performance cores clocked at 2.9GHz and four efficient-cores clocked at 2.66GHz based on the ARM architecture. Compared to the A12 Bionic, efficient cores on the A13 consumes 40 percent less energy and offers 20 percent better CPU performance. Similarly, the high-performance cores consume 30 percent less power and 20 percent faster.

The same saga continues with the GPU as well, as the A13 Bionic has a 20 percent faster GPU compared to the A12 Bionic and consumes 40 percent less power. The dedicated 3rd generation Neural Engine on the A13 Bionic is no stranger, as it is 20 percent quicker while requiring 30 percent less power. Overall, the Apple 13 Bionic is six times faster than the A12 Bionic while consuming less power.

Based On 2nd Generation 7nm Manufacturing Process

The Apple A12 Bionic was the first processor from the company based on 7nm fabrication. The A13 Bionic is manufactured using 2nd generation fabrication, which makes it a power-efficient processor. The chipset in total has 8.5 billion transistors, which is higher than the 6.9 billion transistors found on its predecessor. As of now, the Kirin 990 5G system leads the chart of the most dense mobile processor with 10.3 billion transistors.

Our Opinion On The A13 Bionic SoC

At least on paper, the A13 Bionic seems like a worthy upgrade over the last-generation processor. It will compete against the Kirin 990 and the upcoming Snapdragon 865. Stay tuned to GizBot for the performance comparison of the flagship mobile processors.

