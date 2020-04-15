Apple iPhone SE With A13 Bionic Chipset Launched For Rs. 42,500 In India News oi-Vivek

The compact iPhone with the latest hardware is finally here. The Apple iPhone SE is now official and is also the most affordable iPhone based on the A13 Bionic chipset. One of the key aspects of the iPhone SE is its compact design. It does have a 4.7-inch HD retina display with support for Dolby Atmos and HDR 10 playback. It uses a haptic touch for quick actions, which mimics the 3D touch.

In terms of looks and aesthetics, the iPhone SE looks like the iPhone 8 with an all-glass unibody design that offers features like wireless charging and water resistance (IP67). Just like the iPhone 8, the new iPhone SE has a physical Touch ID made out of sapphire crystal instead of Face ID like the iPhone XR or the iPhone 11.

Affordable Yet Powerful iPhone

The iPhone SE is not just affordable, it is also one of the most powerful iPhones that one can buy. It is based on the same A13 Bionic chipset, which powers devices like the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The A13 Bionic is one of the fastest and efficient processors to be used on a smartphone with a dedicated eight-core neural engine. In terms of connectivity, the iPhone SE supports Wi-Fi 6 and also offers dual SIM support (e-SIM + physical SIM).

The device has a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera (same as the iPhone XR) with support for 4K video recording at 60fps and offers features like portrait mode and portrait effect. There is a 7MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture with support for 1080p video recording and portrait mode.

Price And Availability

The Apple iPhone SE will be available in India in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED colors. It comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage and the base model retails for Rs. 42,500.

Our Opinion On The New iPhone SE

It looks like Apple has seen the amount of success with the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 have received in price-sensitive markets. The iPhone SE is a great device that does not compromise and performance and is definitely the iPhone who needs a flagship smartphone that is compact and offers the best possible experience. The only caveat on the iPhone SE is the absence of Face ID.

Affordable flagship Android smartphones are likely to take a hit with the launch of the iPhone SE, as it is now affordable and is packed with the latest features that everyone loves from the latest iPhones.

