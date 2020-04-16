Apple iPhone SE 2020 Vs Apple iPhone XR Comparison Features oi-Vivek

Apple's newest offering -- the iPhone SE is making a lot of noise in the market considering the price and features it offers. If there is another iPhone that can compete against this model, its the iPhone XR, which is the most affordable iPhone with Face ID.

After the recent price hike due to the new GST norms, the iPhone XR became a bit more expensive. Now, there is a healthy Rs. 10,000 price difference between the two. Here is an in-depth comparison between the iPhone SE and the iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone SE Vs Apple iPhone XR: Display

The Apple iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch retina display with thick bezels on the top and bottom part of the screen, whereas the iPhone XR has a more modern bezel-less screen with a 6.1-inch screen. Both phones offer 326ppi and will look identical. For those who want more screen real-estate, then go for the iPhone XR and if compact phone and screen size is the preference, the iPhone SE is the device to consider.

Apple iPhone SE Vs Apple iPhone XR: Processor

The iPhone SE is based on the A13 Bionic chipset, which is the most powerful mobile processor that Apple has ever made and is also featured on the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone XR uses the A12 Bionic, which is also a good processor but is not as powerful as the one on the iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone SE Vs Apple iPhone XR: Security

The Apple iPhone SE comes with 2nd Gen Touch ID, which is fast and responsive. However, the iPhone XR has a more advanced Face ID, which is easy to use and is more intuitive. Both biometric security features are very secure and one can pick between the two depending on the requirement.

Apple iPhone SE Vs Apple iPhone XR: Price

The base variant of the iPhone SE retails for Rs. 42,500 and the iPhone XR comes at Rs. 52,500, which makes it Rs. 10,000 more expensive than the iPhone SE. Both models are available with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage.

Conclusion

Choosing between the iPhone XR and the iPhone SE is a touch choice, as except these differences both phones are almost similar. The iPhone SE has a more powerful processor, whereas the other looks more modern with a bigger display and a better security solution. Considering the price difference between the two, I would pick the iPhone SE, as it has all the premium features like water resistance, wireless charging, and it will receive an additional major iOS update compared to iPhone XR.

