ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple iPhone SE 2020 Vs Apple iPhone XR Comparison

    By
    |

    Apple's newest offering -- the iPhone SE is making a lot of noise in the market considering the price and features it offers. If there is another iPhone that can compete against this model, its the iPhone XR, which is the most affordable iPhone with Face ID.

    Apple iPhone SE 2020 Vs Apple iPhone XR Comparison

     

    After the recent price hike due to the new GST norms, the iPhone XR became a bit more expensive. Now, there is a healthy Rs. 10,000 price difference between the two. Here is an in-depth comparison between the iPhone SE and the iPhone XR.

    Apple iPhone SE Vs Apple iPhone XR: Display

    The Apple iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch retina display with thick bezels on the top and bottom part of the screen, whereas the iPhone XR has a more modern bezel-less screen with a 6.1-inch screen. Both phones offer 326ppi and will look identical. For those who want more screen real-estate, then go for the iPhone XR and if compact phone and screen size is the preference, the iPhone SE is the device to consider.

    Apple iPhone SE Vs Apple iPhone XR: Processor

    The iPhone SE is based on the A13 Bionic chipset, which is the most powerful mobile processor that Apple has ever made and is also featured on the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone XR uses the A12 Bionic, which is also a good processor but is not as powerful as the one on the iPhone SE.

    Apple iPhone SE Vs Apple iPhone XR: Security

    The Apple iPhone SE comes with 2nd Gen Touch ID, which is fast and responsive. However, the iPhone XR has a more advanced Face ID, which is easy to use and is more intuitive. Both biometric security features are very secure and one can pick between the two depending on the requirement.

     

    Apple iPhone SE Vs Apple iPhone XR: Price

    The base variant of the iPhone SE retails for Rs. 42,500 and the iPhone XR comes at Rs. 52,500, which makes it Rs. 10,000 more expensive than the iPhone SE. Both models are available with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage.

    Conclusion

    Choosing between the iPhone XR and the iPhone SE is a touch choice, as except these differences both phones are almost similar. The iPhone SE has a more powerful processor, whereas the other looks more modern with a bigger display and a better security solution. Considering the price difference between the two, I would pick the iPhone SE, as it has all the premium features like water resistance, wireless charging, and it will receive an additional major iOS update compared to iPhone XR.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X