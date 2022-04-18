Best 108MP Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone cameras are getting better with each new generation model. Earlier, even flagship smartphones featured only a single camera sensor at the rear to handle all the photography requirements. With time, these have progressed to as much as 108MP camera sensors.

Here,we have listed the 108MP camera sensors available in the country right now. Mostly, these smartphones include the high-end and flagship models from brands such as Realme, Xiaomi and others. Take a look at the list of 108MP camera smartphones under Rs. 25,000 available in India right now from here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi 10i Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,820 mAh (Typical) / 4,720 mAh (Minimum) battery Moto G60 Price: Rs. 19,300

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1080 × 2460 pixels) Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10

Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage (G40 Fusion only) / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 MAh Battery Realme 8 Pro Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India