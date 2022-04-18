For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 1 hr ago Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For April 18, 2022: Win Rs. 15,000
- 1 hr ago Wordle 303 Answer For April 18: Clues, Hints For Today’s Tricky Wordle
- 24 hrs ago Realme Pad mini Listed On Official India Website Hinting Imminent Launch
- 1 day ago Amazon Ventures Into Gaming Segment For Kids With Two New Titles; Coming To India?
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Jeep Meridian: All You Need To Know
- News 90% spike in Covid cases, India reports 2,183 new infections, 214 deaths in the last 24 hours
- Sports Table tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan dies in road accident
- Finance This Small Finance Bank Makes Interest Rate Revision On FD W.e.f. 18/04/2022
- Movies Sonam Kapoor On How She Planned Her Pregnancy With Anand Ahuja: We Wanted Two Years Just To Enjoy Ourselves
- Lifestyle Free Precaution Doses At Hospitals Soon: Delhi Government
- Education UP Police SI Result 2022 Declared At uppbpb.gov.in, Check Cut Off Marks, Direct Link And Other Details
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Best 108MP Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 In India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Smartphone cameras are getting better with each new generation model. Earlier, even flagship smartphones featured only a single camera sensor at the rear to handle all the photography requirements. With time, these have progressed to as much as 108MP camera sensors.
Here,we have listed the 108MP camera sensors available in the country right now. Mostly, these smartphones include the high-end and flagship models from brands such as Realme, Xiaomi and others. Take a look at the list of 108MP camera smartphones under Rs. 25,000 available in India right now from here.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
Price: Rs. 18,499
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,820 mAh (Typical) / 4,720 mAh (Minimum) battery
Moto G60
Price: Rs. 19,300
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1080 × 2460 pixels) Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage (G40 Fusion only) / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 MAh Battery
Realme 8 Pro
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
7,18,095
-
24,694
-
16,716
-
14,330
-
29,100
-
38,869
-
1,07,283
-
13,140
-
49,600
-
41,335
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide