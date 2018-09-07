Best 16MP Rear camera Smartphones between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000

Considering a valuable budget ranging between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000, we have prepared a list of some of the best devices. These phones have several sets of amazing features. But, the one which is common in them, is the 16MP Rear camera configuration.

The 16-megapixel rear camera in these devices come with an ability to capture images with about sixteen million tiny squares of information per inch. This camera comes with few best features like- offering better resolution and quality images, it has few advantages of creating bokeh. Also if software is good and capable, it can do lot more. Like good in low light condition.

Going with the list, we have couple of phones to talk about. First one being the Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 which is an ideal handset that accumulates all the necessary features, at its price point. Coming to the camera department, it features a dual camera set up at the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture. The device offers a wonderful camera experience.

The dual camera enables users to adjust the level of background blur both before and after capturing the image. Along with this, the camera also offers portrait backdrop and portrait dolly feature. The portrait backdrop feature allows users to add different effects to the background, while Portrait Dolly allows you to zoom out the ordinary things from the shots so that you can capture a more lively image.

While, the Vivo V9's rear camera too comes with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. It has the usual options for Panorama, Pro Mode, Video and Portrait modes. The exciting feature that the phone includes is- augmented reality(AR) stickers. The camera even captures bright images in artificial light.

The camera is the main feature in the Oppo F7 that's worth being excited about. It houses a 16MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera manages natural looking photos in well-lit conditions. Especially, for macro shots the details are super clear and the camera balances exposure well, clearly defining the edges between dark and light areas.

Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 Best Price of Galaxy J8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Vivo V9 Best Price of Vivo V9

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery OPPO F7 Best Price of OPPO F7

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy On8 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Huawei P20 Lite Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Nokia 6.1 Plus Best Price of Nokia 6.1

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Best Price of Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 24MP + 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3000mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Best Price of Mi A2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery