Best 16MP Rear camera Smartphones between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000

Considering a valuable budget ranging between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000, we have prepared a list of some of the best devices. These phones have several sets of amazing features. But, the one which is common in them, is the 16MP Rear camera configuration.
The 16-megapixel rear camera in these devices come with an ability to capture images with about sixteen million tiny squares of information per inch. This camera comes with few best features like- offering better resolution and quality images, it has few advantages of creating bokeh. Also if software is good and capable, it can do lot more. Like good in low light condition.
Going with the list, we have couple of phones to talk about. First one being the Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 which is an ideal handset that accumulates all the necessary features, at its price point. Coming to the camera department, it features a dual camera set up at the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture. The device offers a wonderful camera experience.
The dual camera enables users to adjust the level of background blur both before and after capturing the image. Along with this, the camera also offers portrait backdrop and portrait dolly feature. The portrait backdrop feature allows users to add different effects to the background, while Portrait Dolly allows you to zoom out the ordinary things from the shots so that you can capture a more lively image.
While, the Vivo V9's rear camera too comes with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. It has the usual options for Panorama, Pro Mode, Video and Portrait modes. The exciting feature that the phone includes is- augmented reality(AR) stickers. The camera even captures bright images in artificial light.
The camera is the main feature in the Oppo F7 that's worth being excited about. It houses a 16MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera manages natural looking photos in well-lit conditions. Especially, for macro shots the details are super clear and the camera balances exposure well, clearly defining the edges between dark and light areas.
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Galaxy J8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Vivo V9
Best Price of Vivo V9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
OPPO F7
Best Price of OPPO F7
Key Specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Huawei P20 Lite
Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
Best Price of Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 24MP + 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi A2
Best Price of Mi A2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery