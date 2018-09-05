Buying guide: Smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 15000

A bigger section of users in India, prefer to go with large number of entry level and mid-range devices. The main reasons include the availability of these devices in abundance in the market, availability of premium features at lesser price point, and there is less regret in case the phones are lost.

Despite getting many good aspects of using such phones, users are still confused on picking the right handsets. As a result they end up acquiring poor handsets which keep them haunting, so long the smartphones stay with them. This is no more an issue, as we have come up with the best buying guide option. Under this, you can avail several smartphones under Rs. 15,000 depending on your needs.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the device that we would like to recommend. If your top priority is finer camera module, then this device is highly recommended. The phone produces warm, punchy colours with reasonable image detail, and it can also do fairly well in low light conditions.

If you are attracted towards the OPPO A5, then you are in the right direction. As the device sports 79% screen to body ratio, which makes it the only phone among other Honor handsets to have this feature. It also supports Huawei's latest GPU Turbo tech, which is said to increase efficiency of graphic processing by 60% and reduce power consumption by 30%.

Another superb device is the Oppo A3s, which too comes with couple of great attributes. The handset supports a "music party" function that allows a user to connect multiple smartphones with versions of OPPO's own Android-based ColorOS 5.1 or above to play the same track using hotspot, eliminating the need for speakers.

There are some more handsets which we have also included in our list below. You can explore these devices and their features as well, and go for their purchasing at a suitable price option.