Best smartphones launched in August 2018 under Rs. 20,000

    If your listing includes smartphones from the likes of Mid-range category, then you can refer our list of phones below. To elaborate, this list has several best devices under Rs. 20,000 which had already been launched in August 2018. Putting rest to our appraisal speaking mouth, let's explore some stunning features of these phones.

    In the list there is the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018). The prime reason to purchase this phone is its dual rear camera module which is provided with Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop features.

    The Background Blur Shape adds a soft light effect in different contextual shapes to make the pictures talk. In contrast, the Portrait Dolly feature that enables moving GIF images with zoom movements in the background to create a cinematic experience, while the Portrait Backdrop feature helps users add some preset background effects.

    The Honor Play is another masterpiece which uses an octa core 10nm Kirin 970 chipset with a dedicated NPU to power the AI features. In terms of optics, it houses a 16MP(f/2.2) + 2MP(f/2.4) dual-lens camera system with dual AF and AI scene recognition that can identify 22 different categories and over 500 scenes. On the front there is a 16MP(f/2.0) selfie camera with AI portrait feature. The smartphone also supports 3D portrait lighting.

    The Oppo's sub-brand Realme has its next series titled "Realme 2", which is also leaving no stone unturned. It is India's first notch display priced at Rs. 8990 that features diamond-cutting designs, a big battery and a lot more.

    Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) launched for Rs. 16,990

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    OPPO A3s launched for Rs. 13,990

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor Play launched in India starting at Rs. 19999

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Mi A2 launched in India for Rs. 16999

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 3.1 (3GB) launched in India for Rs. 11,999

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2990mAh battery

    Nokia 5.1 launched in India for Rs. 14,499

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Vivo Y81 launched in India for Rs. 12990

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    OPPO F9 announced in India for Rs. 19990

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 6.1 Plus launched in India for Rs. 15999

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    Infinix Note 5 launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with Dual LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery with fast charging

    OPPO A5 launched in India for Rs. 14,990

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

     

    Realme 2 launched in India for Rs. 8,990

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

     

    LG Q7 launched in India for Rs. 15990

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP (Q7+) / 13MP f(Q7) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
    • 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
    • Water and Dust Resistant (IP68) MIL-STD 810G certified
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 13:25 [IST]
