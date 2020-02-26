Just In
Top 32MP Selfie Camera Smartphones To Buy In India
As we are heading towards the end of February 2020, we have by seen many handsets coming with powerful camera setups. In particular, there have been quite many devices that bear a whooping 32MP front camera lens. A few of these phones have been added to the list below.
The enlisted devices sport AI-based 32MP selfie snapper. Coming with features like AI Beautify, AI Portrait Mode, and Palm Shutter, these phones offers rich and clear images.
Even the cameras of these handsets are capable of offering selfie shots with reduced noise in darker regions.
Besides, these snappers can also be seen with an LED flash which helps in capturing scintillating images.
Samsung Galaxy A51
MRP: Rs. 23,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP +5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme X2
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
MRP: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera + 2-megapixel camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Vivo S1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,399
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V17
MRP: Rs. 22,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Vivo Z1x
MRP: Rs. 15,990
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V17 Pro
MRP: Rs. 26,490
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP wide-angle front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) battery
Vivo S1
MRP: Rs. 15,500
Key Specs
- 6.38Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Helio P65 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 38,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
MRP: Rs. 22,990
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
Vivo V15
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V15 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70s
MRP: Rs. 25,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
LG G8X ThinQ
MRP: Rs. 49,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
- 32MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
