Top 32MP Selfie Camera Smartphones To Buy In India

The enlisted devices sport AI-based 32MP selfie snapper. Coming with features like AI Beautify, AI Portrait Mode, and Palm Shutter, these phones offers rich and clear images.

Even the cameras of these handsets are capable of offering selfie shots with reduced noise in darker regions.



Besides, these snappers can also be seen with an LED flash which helps in capturing scintillating images.

Samsung Galaxy A51

MRP: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP +5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme X2

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Vivo Z1 Pro

MRP: Rs. 12,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Vivo S1 Pro

MRP: Rs. 19,399

Key Specs



6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy A50s

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo V17

MRP: Rs. 22,990

Key Specs



6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Vivo Z1x

MRP: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs



6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo V17 Pro

MRP: Rs. 26,490

Key Specs



6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP wide-angle front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery

Vivo S1

MRP: Rs. 15,500

Key Specs



6.38Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display

Octa-Core Helio P65 Processor

4GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A70

MRP: Rs. 22,990

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

Vivo V15

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo V15 Pro

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A70s

MRP: Rs. 25,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

LG G8X ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 49,990

Key Specs