Buying Guide: Best 6inch Screen Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

Smartphones with bigger screen displays have become a norm and widely accepted specification by the users. Especially, after several media-services providers came into existence, the demands for these phablets have increased. Since these smartphones are portable and have become easier means for streaming videos, they carry a bigger preference amongst users over some TVs and tablets.

The list that we have shared includes some of the best 6-inch screen smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000. While a couple of devices sport HD+ displays, some can be seen with FHD Super AMOLED displays. The displays of these devices feature waterdrop notch, which not only offers an attractive design but also enable the full-screen view. These displays are also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass layer and P2i water-protection coating.

Some phones in the list come with the complete bezel-less design which further lets their displays look more immersive and attractive.

Best Price Of Motorola One Action

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 5MP depth sensing camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 10W charging Best Price Of Lenovo A6 Note

Key Specs 6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Best Price Of Xiaomi Mi A3

Key Specs 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging Best Price Of Lava Z93

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano + microSD)

Android 9 Pie

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with soft flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with 10W charging Best Price Of HTC Wildfire X

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + 8MP camera + 5MP depth sensor

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) built-in battery

