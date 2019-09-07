ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide: Best 6inch Screen Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

    By
    |

    Smartphones with bigger screen displays have become a norm and widely accepted specification by the users. Especially, after several media-services providers came into existence, the demands for these phablets have increased. Since these smartphones are portable and have become easier means for streaming videos, they carry a bigger preference amongst users over some TVs and tablets.

    Buying Guide: Best 6inch Screen Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

     

    The list that we have shared includes some of the best 6-inch screen smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000. While a couple of devices sport HD+ displays, some can be seen with FHD Super AMOLED displays. The displays of these devices feature waterdrop notch, which not only offers an attractive design but also enable the full-screen view. These displays are also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass layer and P2i water-protection coating.

    Some phones in the list come with the complete bezel-less design which further lets their displays look more immersive and attractive.

    Motorola One Action

    Best Price Of Motorola One Action
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
    • 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 5MP depth sensing camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh with 10W charging
    Lenovo A6 Note

    Best Price Of Lenovo A6 Note
    Key Specs

    • 6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Mi A3
     

    Best Price Of Xiaomi Mi A3
    Key Specs

    • 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging
    Lava Z93

    Best Price Of Lava Z93
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (Nano+Nano + microSD)
    • Android 9 Pie
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with soft flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with 10W charging
    HTC Wildfire X

    Best Price Of HTC Wildfire X
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP camera + 5MP depth sensor
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue