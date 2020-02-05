ENGLISH

    Best 8GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 20,000 Right Now In India

    By
    |

    Just a few years ago, buying a smartphone with 8GB RAM was a big deal and there were only a few models that offered 8GB RAM. Now, even the budget smartphones offer up to 8GB RAM. Though one might say that having a phone with 8GB RAM will be an overkill, please understand the fact that the apps and games now consume more resources, more the amount of RAM, better multitasking performance.

    Best 8GB RAM Smartphones
     

    We have shortlisted some of the best smartphones that offer 8GB RAM in India. These smartphones not only offer 8GB RAM, but they are also priced well within Rs. 20,000, which makes them affordable as well.

    If you were planning to buy a new smartphone with 8GB RAM, then phones like the Realme XT, Realme X2, and the Realme 5 Pro are some of the offerings.

    Similarly, one can also consider smartphones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Poco X2, which also comes with the latest hardware along with 8GB RAM. Check out the complete list here.

    Poco X2

    Poco X2

    MRP: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
    Realme X2
     

    Realme X2

    MRP: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging
    Vivo S1 Pro

    Vivo S1 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 19,890
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP (macro with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
    OPPO A9 2020

    OPPO A9 2020

    MRP: Rs. 18,300
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 8GB RAM

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 8GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 17,998
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Realme XT 128GB

    Realme XT 128GB

    MRP: Rs. 18,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Realme 5 Pro 128GB

    Realme 5 Pro 128GB

    MRP: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
    Vivo Z1x

    Vivo Z1x

    MRP: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO R17

    OPPO R17

    MRP: Rs. 17,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    OPPO F15

    OPPO F15

    MRP: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
