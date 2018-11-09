Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs. 8,000

Is budget your prior concern? Or. Are you looking for a feature packed device under a tight budget? If you are on it, you must have a glance of our list below which comprises some of the best budget devices. The prime feature of these devices is that they run Android Oreo that comes with some of the best refined features.

Another optimum thing is, these handsets are available on couple of E-commerce platforms with more offers. Subsequently, you can avail them at much reduced price values. Hence, you get an extra benefit by getting these devices at prices lower than the original.

Android Oreo dwells amazing features. It comes with picture-in-picture feature which lets your favorite video shrink to a little floating window, during which you can comfortably perform other multitasks. As a result, you can comfortably do different activities at a time.

Its password autofil is another exciting attribute that automatically saves your entire log in details for whatever websites you visit. Now, if you choose to, you can let Google automatically fill in login details for apps you're using. There are plenty more characteristics which makes Oreo a user-friendly OS.

While the OS comes with couple of cons as well. The OS is of beta version and so it contains plenty of bugs. There are many smartphones which haven't got updated with Oreo. It doesn't support VR and AR. Although it has some cons, the OS looks promising with some new features.