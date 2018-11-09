Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs. 8,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- BJP To Retain MP, Chhattisgarh, Cong Will Take Rajasthan: Survey
- Thugs Of Hindostan Full Movie LEAKED Online In HD Quality
- Royal Enfield 650cc Models India-Price Revealed: Interceptor 650 To Cost Rs 4 Lakh On-Road
- Xiaomi Enters United Kingdom With Flagship Smartphones Like Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro And Lot More
- Kohli Urge Fans To Keep It Light, Says He's All For Freedom Of Choice
- DIY Aloe Vera Face Packs For Oily Skin
- 8 Best Shares For Long Term Investment
- Anjuruli In Kerala – An Idyllic Destination For A Peaceful Weekend
Is budget your prior concern? Or. Are you looking for a feature packed device under a tight budget? If you are on it, you must have a glance of our list below which comprises some of the best budget devices. The prime feature of these devices is that they run Android Oreo that comes with some of the best refined features.
Another optimum thing is, these handsets are available on couple of E-commerce platforms with more offers. Subsequently, you can avail them at much reduced price values. Hence, you get an extra benefit by getting these devices at prices lower than the original.
Android Oreo dwells amazing features. It comes with picture-in-picture feature which lets your favorite video shrink to a little floating window, during which you can comfortably perform other multitasks. As a result, you can comfortably do different activities at a time.
Its password autofil is another exciting attribute that automatically saves your entire log in details for whatever websites you visit. Now, if you choose to, you can let Google automatically fill in login details for apps you're using. There are plenty more characteristics which makes Oreo a user-friendly OS.
While the OS comes with couple of cons as well. The OS is of beta version and so it contains plenty of bugs. There are many smartphones which haven't got updated with Oreo. It doesn't support VR and AR. Although it has some cons, the OS looks promising with some new features.
Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P lens
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Tecno Camon iSky 2
Best Price of Tecno Camon iSky 2
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MT6739 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + VGA Dual Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With Dual LED Flash
- VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- Fingerprint/Face Unlock
- 3050 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB
Best Price of Redmi 6A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7S (Play 7)
Best Price of Honor 7S (Play 7)
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
Lava Z61 2GB RAM
Best Price of Lava Z61
Key Specs
- 5.45 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0
- 3000 MAh Battery
Yu Ace 32GB
Best Price of Yu Ace
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
10.or D2 32GB
Best Price of 10.or D2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Key Specs
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 5A
Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Nokia 2.1
Best Price of Nokia 2.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery