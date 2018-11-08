Best Vivo 6GB RAM smartphones to buy in India

When the smartphone trend debuted in India, we hardly saw smartphones with 3GB RAM. Most devices in the affordable market segment had average hardware. Now, the market has transformed to a great extent that the budget and mid-range smartphones bring in a lot of features seen in the premium models.

In the Indian market, there are a lot of brands that launch affordable smartphones including Vivo. The Chinese brand focuses on launching affordable devices with an impressive set of features. Most of its offerings are camera-centric and come with a lot of camera-related features and capabilities. But that does not mean that these phones do not have a decent hardware.

Having said that, we have come up with a slew of Vivo smartphones that have 6GB RAM. With such a large chunk of RAM, these phones can handle the tasks thrown at them efficiently. We have listed the 6GB RAM Vivo smartphones available for purchase in the Indian market right now. Take a look!

Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V11

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo NEX

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)

8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S), 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging