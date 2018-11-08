ENGLISH

Best Vivo 6GB RAM smartphones to buy in India

Vivo smartphones with 6GB RAM you can buy now in India.

    When the smartphone trend debuted in India, we hardly saw smartphones with 3GB RAM. Most devices in the affordable market segment had average hardware. Now, the market has transformed to a great extent that the budget and mid-range smartphones bring in a lot of features seen in the premium models.

    In the Indian market, there are a lot of brands that launch affordable smartphones including Vivo. The Chinese brand focuses on launching affordable devices with an impressive set of features. Most of its offerings are camera-centric and come with a lot of camera-related features and capabilities. But that does not mean that these phones do not have a decent hardware.

    Having said that, we have come up with a slew of Vivo smartphones that have 6GB RAM. With such a large chunk of RAM, these phones can handle the tasks thrown at them efficiently. We have listed the 6GB RAM Vivo smartphones available for purchase in the Indian market right now. Take a look!

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging

    Vivo V11

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3315mAh battery with fast charging

    Vivo V9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo NEX

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)
    • 8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S), 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Vivo X21

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
