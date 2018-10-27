ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Buying Guide: Best Budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy this week

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The upcoming week looks tempting in the form of some best budget smartphones. You can look for some of these as a buying guide in our list mentioned below. The list holds a couple of devices that were launched quite before, and some other which have been recently launched.

    Buying Guide: Best Budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy this week

    The best part is that the price of these phones fall under Rs. 15,000. So, if you are planning to acquire a budget friendly handset then you must visit our list for better information.

    These handsets have features like powerful chipset on which you can perform any multitasking smoothly, excellent camera configuration based on AI, and powerful battery backup. The devices offer micro USB charging that makes your battery replenished in quick time, very high screen-to-body ratio making your display look immersive, attractive notched display, Super AMOLED display etc.

    These devices mainly excel in camera department with detailed features like Background Blur Shape- with which you can adjust the background and capture the desired shots, Portrait Dolly feature- we can create a GIF where the focussed object or person zooms in and out of the background giving a special stature to the focussed object.

    The third interesting feature is the Portrait Backdrop (Live Focus), where you get the control of changing the focus on the already clicked image and blur or add any of the different predefined effects in the background.

    Realme 2 Pro

    Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    Realme 2

    Best Price of Realme 2
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 8X

    Best Price of Honor 8X
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

    Xiaomi Redmi 6

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)

    Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)
    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera andsecondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    OPPO A3s

    Best Price of OPPO A3s
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 9N

    Best Price of Honor 9N
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 3000mAh battery

    Vivo Y83

    Best Price of Vivo Y83
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy On8 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Motorola Moto G6 Play

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

     

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue