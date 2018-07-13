Best Fingerprint scanner smartphones Under Rs 10000

Fingerprint sensors have become one of the most sought after features in smartphones. The reason is that the presence of a fingerprint scanner will make sure the device is well secured and your data is not revealed to the prying eyes.

SEE ALSO: Weekend offers and discounts on bestselling smartphones

Earlier the fingerprint sensor equipped smartphones were priced pretty high. Nowadays, such smartphones are capable of doing many more tasks other than just securing your device.

The reason is that the smartphone industry has grown to a great extent with growth being evident in every category. These days, the fingerprint scanner on smartphones can do many more than just unlocking your phone.

SEE ALSO: Best selfie-centric smartphones within your budget

If you are looking forward to purchase a smartphone with a fingerprint sensor in the sub Rs. 10,000 price bracket, there are a few options that you can try out. Some of these devices are pretty impressive offerings for their pricing. Take a lookn at this list from list.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Honor 7C Best Price of Honor 7C

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Motorola Moto E4 Plus Best Price of Moto E4 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GBRAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging Xiaomi Redmi 5 Best Price of Redmi 5

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery InFocus Vision 3 Best Price of InFocus Vision 3

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Honor 7A Best Price of Honor 7A

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Gionee A1 Lite Best Price of Gionee A1 Lite

Key Specs

5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Best Price of InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

Key Specs

5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor

3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM

13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

4850 MAh Battery Motorola Moto E5 Best Price of Motorola Moto E5

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery Alcatel 3V Best Price of Alcatel 3V

Key Specs

6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera (Interpolated to 5MP)

5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE,

3000mAh battery