Best Fingerprint scanner smartphones Under Rs 10000

Related Articles
- Forget FaceID, fingerprint readers; brainwaves will unlock your smartphones
- Vivo to launch a smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint scanner in India
- Evernote's latest version to support fingerprint unlock
- Fingerprint scanners: How it works and what happens during a scan
- What is Qualcomm Sense ID and How Does it Work?
- Panasonic Eluga Tapp with Front Fingerprint Scanner, Reliance Jio Support Launched at Rs. 8,990
Fingerprint sensors have become one of the most sought after features in smartphones. The reason is that the presence of a fingerprint scanner will make sure the device is well secured and your data is not revealed to the prying eyes.
SEE ALSO: Weekend offers and discounts on bestselling smartphones
Earlier the fingerprint sensor equipped smartphones were priced pretty high. Nowadays, such smartphones are capable of doing many more tasks other than just securing your device.
The reason is that the smartphone industry has grown to a great extent with growth being evident in every category. These days, the fingerprint scanner on smartphones can do many more than just unlocking your phone.
SEE ALSO: Best selfie-centric smartphones within your budget
If you are looking forward to purchase a smartphone with a fingerprint sensor in the sub Rs. 10,000 price bracket, there are a few options that you can try out. Some of these devices are pretty impressive offerings for their pricing. Take a lookn at this list from list.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Best Price of Moto E4 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Xiaomi Redmi 5
Best Price of Redmi 5
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
InFocus Vision 3
Best Price of InFocus Vision 3
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Gionee A1 Lite
Best Price of Gionee A1 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
Best Price of InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor
- 3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4850 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto E5
Best Price of Motorola Moto E5
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 4000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 3V
Best Price of Alcatel 3V
Key Specs
- 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera (Interpolated to 5MP)
- 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3000mAh battery