Best Hand Compatibility Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs 8,000

As part of the smartphone design, the display size determines the compatibility for the user. Of course, the size of the hand varies individually. Here's a broad list of the best hand compatible smartphones to buy for under Rs. 8,000 in India. It includes smartphones from brands like Nokia, Redmi, Samsung, Itel, Lava, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched one of the most affordable smartphones from the company for Rs. 4,516 for the highest variant. The Redmi Go features a 5.0-inch 16:9 aspect ratio display, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, making it one of the best smartphones with a good hand-compatibility. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

The Samsung Galaxy A2 Core smartphone comes in a single variant with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage for Rs. 5,599 with the Exynos 7870 processor. The device has a 5-inch qHD TFT display with 960 x 540p resolution, which is ideal for use even with a single hand, making it compatible for all users.

Nokia 1

Nokia launched the Nokia 1 smartphone as one of the cheapest smartphones for Rs. 3,999 in India. The smartphone comes with a 4.5 inches capacitive touchscreen display, making it easily compatible smartphone for under Rs. 8,000.

Other details about the smartphone include measuring 133.60 x 67.78 x 9.50 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 131.00 grams, making it lightweight as well.

Redmi 5A

Apart from Redmi Go, the Redmi 5A is another smartphone that fits into the best hand compatible smartphones. Priced at Rs. 6,999 for the higher variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, ideal for a wide range of activities.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is another smartphone from the South-Korean company that is compatible for all users. Priced at Rs. 6,190, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core packs 1GB RAM and 8GB storage with the Exynos 7570 processor. The mobile sports a 5-inch qHD screen.

Itel A25

The Itel A25 smartphone features a 5.0-inch display with 720 X 1280 pixels. The screen size is ideal for a range of activities that can be done single-handedly. Also, the phone is 9.85 mm in thickness, which is another plus point. The smartphone packs a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera, along with a 3,020mAh battery.

Lava Z41

The Lava Z41 smartphone ships with 1GB RAM with 16GB storage that runs Android Go. The smartphone dimensions are 143 x 73.5 x 10.35 mm and weighs 160 g, making it one of the best compatible smartphones for under Rs. 8,000. The screen of the Lava Z41 is 5.0-inch 480 x 854 pixels LCD panel.