ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best Hand Compatibility Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs 8,000

    By
    |

    Smartphone design is one of the most important aspects of any brand. Some might have a large display and some smaller. Today we have foldable smartphones that are small in size when folded and opens up to a larger display when unfolded. However, there are a few smartphones that are compatible to hold in hand.

    Best Hand Compatibility Smartphones To Buy In India
     

    As part of the smartphone design, the display size determines the compatibility for the user. Of course, the size of the hand varies individually. Here's a broad list of the best hand compatible smartphones to buy for under Rs. 8,000 in India. It includes smartphones from brands like Nokia, Redmi, Samsung, Itel, Lava, and more.

    Xiaomi Redmi Go

    Xiaomi Redmi Go

    Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched one of the most affordable smartphones from the company for Rs. 4,516 for the highest variant. The Redmi Go features a 5.0-inch 16:9 aspect ratio display, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, making it one of the best smartphones with a good hand-compatibility. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC under the hood.

    Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

    Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

    The Samsung Galaxy A2 Core smartphone comes in a single variant with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage for Rs. 5,599 with the Exynos 7870 processor. The device has a 5-inch qHD TFT display with 960 x 540p resolution, which is ideal for use even with a single hand, making it compatible for all users.

    Nokia 1
     

    Nokia 1

    Nokia launched the Nokia 1 smartphone as one of the cheapest smartphones for Rs. 3,999 in India. The smartphone comes with a 4.5 inches capacitive touchscreen display, making it easily compatible smartphone for under Rs. 8,000.

    Other details about the smartphone include measuring 133.60 x 67.78 x 9.50 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 131.00 grams, making it lightweight as well.

    Redmi 5A

    Redmi 5A

    Apart from Redmi Go, the Redmi 5A is another smartphone that fits into the best hand compatible smartphones. Priced at Rs. 6,999 for the higher variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, ideal for a wide range of activities.

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

    The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is another smartphone from the South-Korean company that is compatible for all users. Priced at Rs. 6,190, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core packs 1GB RAM and 8GB storage with the Exynos 7570 processor. The mobile sports a 5-inch qHD screen.

    Itel A25

    Itel A25

    The Itel A25 smartphone features a 5.0-inch display with 720 X 1280 pixels. The screen size is ideal for a range of activities that can be done single-handedly. Also, the phone is 9.85 mm in thickness, which is another plus point. The smartphone packs a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera, along with a 3,020mAh battery.

    Lava Z41

    Lava Z41

    The Lava Z41 smartphone ships with 1GB RAM with 16GB storage that runs Android Go. The smartphone dimensions are 143 x 73.5 x 10.35 mm and weighs 160 g, making it one of the best compatible smartphones for under Rs. 8,000. The screen of the Lava Z41 is 5.0-inch 480 x 854 pixels LCD panel.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 19:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X