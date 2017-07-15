Best mid-range smartphones available with Easy EMI Options

Smartphone offers are always irresistible for the buyers. But not all buyers will be able to upgrade to a smartphone of their wish at all times.

If your budget permits you to buy a smartphone, then you might easily go ahead and purchase one. But if you aren't able to get your hands on one fearing that it might burn a hole in your pocket, then here are some options for you.

SEE ALSO: Missed the Amazon Prime Day sale, here are 10 great deals on smartphones

You can choose to buy your favorite smartphone irrespective of its pricing by choosing to pay via monthly installments. We have listed a slew of mid-range smartphones with EMI options. Take a look.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!