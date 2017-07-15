Best mid-range smartphones available with Easy EMI Options

Smartphone offers are always irresistible for the buyers. But not all buyers will be able to upgrade to a smartphone of their wish at all times.
If your budget permits you to buy a smartphone, then you might easily go ahead and purchase one. But if you aren't able to get your hands on one fearing that it might burn a hole in your pocket, then here are some options for you.
You can choose to buy your favorite smartphone irrespective of its pricing by choosing to pay via monthly installments. We have listed a slew of mid-range smartphones with EMI options. Take a look.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Nokia 3
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Gionee A1
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Nubia Z17 Mini
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2950mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 8 Lite
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo P2
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Vivo V5s
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Smartron srt.phone
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Moto G5 Plus
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging