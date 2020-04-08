Best Oppo 8GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India

Xiaomi, Honor, Realme and other brands have been catering to the Indian audience giving a tough time to the major brands like Samsung, HMD Global, Motorola, and others. Speaking of which, in one of the previous articles we talked about some of the popular Oppo smartphones with the pop-up selfie camera in India.

This article is also a highlight of Oppo smartphones. But this time around, we will be talking about the best Oppo smartphones that offer 8GB RAM in India This list contains all the recent devices by the company that is packed with 8GB RAM and is available across all price segments in the country.

For instance, the Oppo A9 (2020) which was launched last year comes with 8GB RAM and also packs some other capable hardware like a quad-rear camera setup and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery unit, but retails below Rs. 20,000 in India.

Also, the majority of the smartphones from the company's Reno series such as the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno, and even the recently launched Oppo Reno3 Pro are equipped with 8GB RAM. If a high-end RAM is what you seek for smoother multitasking, then this list will help you with the same.

OPPO A9 2020

MRP: Rs. 17,489

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Reno3 Pro

MRP: Rs. 29,400

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh battery

OPPO Reno 2

MRP: Rs. 36,499

Key Specs



6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Reno 2Z

MRP: Rs. 24,349

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO Reno 2F

MRP: Rs. 21,990

Key Specs



6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

OPPO R17 Pro

MRP: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

OPPO Reno

MRP: Rs. 32,990

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition

MRP: Rs. 36,990

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4065mAh (typical) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

OPPO K3

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs

