Just In
- 16 min ago BSNL Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availability Extended
-
- 25 min ago Cyber Security Attacks Increases With Coronavirus Outbreak In India: Report
- 33 min ago Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Specifications Leaked; Most Powerful Smartphone Processor?
- 1 hr ago Google Fit App Redesigned With Improved Steps Tracking, Move Minutes
Don't Miss
- Finance Maruti Suzuki Production Fell By 32% In March
- Movies Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari On Her First Biopic Murthy: It's Very Challenging
- Automobiles Kia Motors India Donate Rs 2 Crore To State’s Relief Fund: Also Provides Free Services Till July
- Lifestyle Shab-e-Barat 2020: Date, Rituals And Significance Of This Day
- Sports Lockdown Days: Virat Kohli challenged by tennis great Roger Federer for a volleying drill
- News COVID-19: Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest over PPE quality
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In April
- Education CBSE Academic Calendar 2020-21 For Class 1 To 12
Best Oppo 8GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India
India is home to numerous brands having roots from different parts of the world. But, you would agree that it's the Chinese brands that have got the majority of the masses driving towards them. It seems like, these brands have cracked the code of enticing Indian audience by offering pocket-friendly yet capable smartphones and other digital accessories.
Xiaomi, Honor, Realme and other brands have been catering to the Indian audience giving a tough time to the major brands like Samsung, HMD Global, Motorola, and others. Speaking of which, in one of the previous articles we talked about some of the popular Oppo smartphones with the pop-up selfie camera in India.
This article is also a highlight of Oppo smartphones. But this time around, we will be talking about the best Oppo smartphones that offer 8GB RAM in India This list contains all the recent devices by the company that is packed with 8GB RAM and is available across all price segments in the country.
For instance, the Oppo A9 (2020) which was launched last year comes with 8GB RAM and also packs some other capable hardware like a quad-rear camera setup and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery unit, but retails below Rs. 20,000 in India.
Also, the majority of the smartphones from the company's Reno series such as the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno, and even the recently launched Oppo Reno3 Pro are equipped with 8GB RAM. If a high-end RAM is what you seek for smoother multitasking, then this list will help you with the same.
OPPO A9 2020
MRP: Rs. 17,489
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno3 Pro
MRP: Rs. 29,400
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh battery
OPPO Reno 2
MRP: Rs. 36,499
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno 2Z
MRP: Rs. 24,349
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO Reno 2F
MRP: Rs. 21,990
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
OPPO R17 Pro
MRP: Rs. 29,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
OPPO Reno
MRP: Rs. 32,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
MRP: Rs. 36,990
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
OPPO K3
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 16MP rear camera +2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
37,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
32,999
-
36,950
-
18,999
-
11,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
29,999
-
8,999
-
39,990