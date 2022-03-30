Just In
Best Quad Cameras Smartphones Available In India: OnePlus 9 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Vivo X70 Pro, And More
Planning to buy a camera-centric smartphone, to be specific, a smartphone with a quad-camera setup? We have got you covered. We have listed some of the best quad-camera smartphones that are currently on sale in India. Our list of smartphones includes mid-range and even high-end smartphones.
Our list includes phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Vivo X70 Pro. Check out some of the best quad-camera smartphones that one can buy in India with excellent photography and videography features.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Price: Rs. 35,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Price: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 38,900
Key Specs
- 6.55 Inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED Display
- 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP+8MP++2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4500mAh Battery
Vivo X70 Pro
Price: Rs. 52,990
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,450 mAh battery
OnePlus 9R
Price: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
OnePlus 9 Pro
Price: Rs. 60,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A72
Price: Rs. 37,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Price: Rs. 1,28,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 35,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 1100 nit brightness
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,350 mAh battery
Realme X50 Pro 256GB
Price: Rs. 30,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (Typical) / 4,100mAh (Minimum) battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Price: Rs. 56,490
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1
- 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Depth sensor
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typical) battery
