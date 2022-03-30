ENGLISH

    Best Quad Cameras Smartphones Available In India: OnePlus 9 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Vivo X70 Pro, And More

    By
    |

    Planning to buy a camera-centric smartphone, to be specific, a smartphone with a quad-camera setup? We have got you covered. We have listed some of the best quad-camera smartphones that are currently on sale in India. Our list of smartphones includes mid-range and even high-end smartphones.

     
    Best Quad Cameras Smartphones Available In India

    Our list includes phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Vivo X70 Pro. Check out some of the best quad-camera smartphones that one can buy in India with excellent photography and videography features.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

    Price: Rs. 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    Price: Rs. 1,09,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
    • Android 12 with One UI 4.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
     

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 38,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.55 Inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED Display
    • 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP+8MP++2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • 4500mAh Battery
    Vivo X70 Pro

    Vivo X70 Pro

    Price: Rs. 52,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,450 mAh battery
    OnePlus 9R

    OnePlus 9R

    Price: Rs. 39,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    OnePlus 9 Pro

    OnePlus 9 Pro

    Price: Rs. 60,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Price: Rs. 37,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Price: Rs. 1,28,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 35,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 1100 nit brightness
    • Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,350 mAh battery
    Realme X50 Pro 256GB

    Realme X50 Pro 256GB

    Price: Rs. 30,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,200 mAh (Typical) / 4,100mAh (Minimum) battery
    Huawei P30 Pro

    Huawei P30 Pro

    Price: Rs. 56,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1
    • 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Depth sensor
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,200 mAh (typical) battery

    Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
