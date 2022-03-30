Best Quad Cameras Smartphones Available In India: OnePlus 9 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Vivo X70 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Planning to buy a camera-centric smartphone, to be specific, a smartphone with a quad-camera setup? We have got you covered. We have listed some of the best quad-camera smartphones that are currently on sale in India. Our list of smartphones includes mid-range and even high-end smartphones.

Our list includes phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Vivo X70 Pro. Check out some of the best quad-camera smartphones that one can buy in India with excellent photography and videography features.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,900

Key Specs 6.55 Inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED Display

3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP+8MP++2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

4500mAh Battery Vivo X70 Pro Price: Rs. 52,990

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,450 mAh battery OnePlus 9R Price: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 9 Pro Price: Rs. 60,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A72 Price: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,28,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 35,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 1100 nit brightness

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,350 mAh battery Realme X50 Pro 256GB Price: Rs. 30,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (Typical) / 4,100mAh (Minimum) battery Huawei P30 Pro Price: Rs. 56,490

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1

40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Depth sensor

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India