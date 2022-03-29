Just In
Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Best Premium Smartphones
Premium smartphones pack flagship features, catering to a rich smartphone experience. Premium smartphones are generally priced at the high-end of the price segment, which ensures buyers get the best features. If you're looking for a premium smartphone, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering a whopping discount for buyers. This includes smartphones from top brands like Motorola, Vivo, Apple, Poco, and others.
Going into the details, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering a 10 percent discount on the MOTOROLA Edge 30 Pro, bringing down the price to just Rs. 49,999. One can also get the Vivo V23 5G for just Rs. 29,990 with a 14 percent discount. More importantly, the premium iPhone 13 Mini is now available for Rs. 59,999.
The Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering the POCO F3 GT and the Realme GT NEO 2 at a huge price discount. The ASUS ROG 5s is available with a 10 percent discount, costing just Rs. 49,999. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at the Flipkart Electronics Sale for Rs. 30,399.
Oppo has also released several premium smartphones, which are now available at a discount at the Flipkart Electronics Sale. The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 41,990. The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available for Rs. 25,990, which makes it an attractive buy.
MOTOROLA Edge 30 Pro (Cosmos Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 30 Pro (Cosmos Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off)
vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
APPLE iPhone 13 Mini (Blue, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (14% off)
APPLE iPhone 13 Mini (Blue, 128 GB) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off)
Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG 5s (Phantom Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
ASUS ROG 5s (Phantom Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
SAMSUNG Galaxy A52s 5G (Awesome White, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 30,399 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (7% off)
SAMSUNG Galaxy A52s 5G (Awesome White, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,399 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (8% off)
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Fluid Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Fluid Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Camo Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Camo Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
APPLE iPhone SE (White, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (22% off)
APPLE iPhone SE (White, 128 GB) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
