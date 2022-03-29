Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Best Premium Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Premium smartphones pack flagship features, catering to a rich smartphone experience. Premium smartphones are generally priced at the high-end of the price segment, which ensures buyers get the best features. If you're looking for a premium smartphone, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering a whopping discount for buyers. This includes smartphones from top brands like Motorola, Vivo, Apple, Poco, and others.

Going into the details, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering a 10 percent discount on the MOTOROLA Edge 30 Pro, bringing down the price to just Rs. 49,999. One can also get the Vivo V23 5G for just Rs. 29,990 with a 14 percent discount. More importantly, the premium iPhone 13 Mini is now available for Rs. 59,999.

The Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering the POCO F3 GT and the Realme GT NEO 2 at a huge price discount. The ASUS ROG 5s is available with a 10 percent discount, costing just Rs. 49,999. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at the Flipkart Electronics Sale for Rs. 30,399.

Oppo has also released several premium smartphones, which are now available at a discount at the Flipkart Electronics Sale. The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 41,990. The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available for Rs. 25,990, which makes it an attractive buy.

