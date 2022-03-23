Buying Guide: Best Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Snapdragon 865 is one of the powerful smartphone processors that has powered the previous generation flagship models. Even now, some smartphones arrive with this processor due to its performance. There are brands such as iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi that launch new phones with this specific Qualcomm processor.

Having said that, if you want to buy a new smartphone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, then here we have listed some of these models that you can upgrade to. Take a look at the list from here before making a buying decision.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)

12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh Battery OnePlus 8T Price: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 10T Price: Rs. 34,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB Type-C

5,000 mAh Battery Realme X50 Pro Price: Rs. 47,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP + 8MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Price: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

USB Type-C

5,000 mAh Battery iQOO 3 Price: Rs. 40,990

Key Specs 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

5G/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4,440 mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 10 Price: Rs. 44,999

Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB Type-C

4,780 mAh Battery

