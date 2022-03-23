For Quick Alerts
Buying Guide: Best Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor To Buy In India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Snapdragon 865 is one of the powerful smartphone processors that has powered the previous generation flagship models. Even now, some smartphones arrive with this processor due to its performance. There are brands such as iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi that launch new phones with this specific Qualcomm processor.
Having said that, if you want to buy a new smartphone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, then here we have listed some of these models that you can upgrade to. Take a look at the list from here before making a buying decision.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
- 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh Battery
OnePlus 8T
Price: Rs. 42,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Price: Rs. 34,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Realme X50 Pro
Price: Rs. 47,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP + 8MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Price: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,000 mAh Battery
iQOO 3
Price: Rs. 40,990
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- 5G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4,440 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 10
Price: Rs. 44,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 4,780 mAh Battery
