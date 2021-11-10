ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best Realme 5G Smartphones Available To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Realme smartphones have been highly popular since the debut of the brand. The company came with affordable smartphones that do not compromise on features. Being one of the Chinese smartphone brands that offers reasonably priced offerings, the company has started moving towards 5G smartphones as it is the trend right now, So, if you are looking forward to buying a 5G smartphone that does not cost you a fortune, then the Realme devices are a must buy.

     

    Realme 5G smartphones

    Here, we have listed the Realme 5G smartphones in India priced starting from Rs. 15,000. Take a look at the offerings that are available for you and make the right decision. You can check out the review of most of these devices on our website as well.

    Realme GT Neo 2 5G

    Realme GT Neo 2 5G

    Price: Rs. 31,999
    Key Specs

     

    • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4930mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 8s 5G
     

    Realme 8s 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA (n41/n28/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging
    Realme GT Master Edition 5G

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G

    Price: Rs. 25,498
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display, up to 1000 nits brightness
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28a/n77/n41/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,300 mAh (typical) / 4,200mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme Narzo 30 5G 64GB

    Realme Narzo 30 5G 64GB

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 8 5G

    Realme 8 5G

    Price: Rs. 16,497
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme GT 5G

    Realme GT 5G

    Price: Rs. 36,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme X7 Max 5G

    Realme X7 Max 5G

    Price: Rs. 26,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme X7

    Realme X7

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res Audio, Dirac
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,310 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Price: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Price: Rs. 16,999
    key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme X7 Pro

    Realme X7 Pro

    Price: Rs. 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme GT Master Edition 5G

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G

    Price: Rs. 27,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28a/n77/n41/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,300 mAh (typical) / 4,200 mAh (minimum) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X