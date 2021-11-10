Best Realme 5G Smartphones Available To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Realme smartphones have been highly popular since the debut of the brand. The company came with affordable smartphones that do not compromise on features. Being one of the Chinese smartphone brands that offers reasonably priced offerings, the company has started moving towards 5G smartphones as it is the trend right now, So, if you are looking forward to buying a 5G smartphone that does not cost you a fortune, then the Realme devices are a must buy.

Here, we have listed the Realme 5G smartphones in India priced starting from Rs. 15,000. Take a look at the offerings that are available for you and make the right decision. You can check out the review of most of these devices on our website as well. Realme GT Neo 2 5G Price: Rs. 31,999

Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4930mAh (minimum) battery Realme 8s 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA (n41/n28/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging Realme GT Master Edition 5G Price: Rs. 25,498

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display, up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28a/n77/n41/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typical) / 4,200mAh (minimum) battery Realme Narzo 30 5G 64GB Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 8 5G Price: Rs. 16,497

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme GT 5G Price: Rs. 36,999

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Realme X7 Max 5G Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Realme X7 Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res Audio, Dirac

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,310 mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 30 Pro Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

