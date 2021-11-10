Just In
- 7 hrs ago New Tecno Spark 8 Debuts In India For Rs. 9,299; What's New In Store?
- 8 hrs ago Vivo Y76s With Dimensity 810 Announced At Rs. 20,900; Does Dimensity 810 Makes It Better?
- 9 hrs ago Why Windows 11 KB5007215 Is A Must Install For AMD CPU Powered PCs
- 9 hrs ago GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Gameplay Leaks Online Before Official Launch
Don't Miss
- Sports England vs New Zealand Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2021: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights
- Movies Shefali Shah To Embark On A New Creative Journey
- News Heavy rain continues to lash Tamil Nadu, depression forms; to cross coast near Cuddalore today
- Automobiles Mahindra To Launch 8 New Electric SUVS By 2027
- Finance SIP AUM Surpasses Rs. 5.5 Trillion In October Month
- Education HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released At hpbose.org, Here’s How To Download The Hall Ticket
- Lifestyle Kurup Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Sets Traditional Fashion Goals With Her Exquisite Outfits
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations in North East India
Best Realme 5G Smartphones Available To Buy In India
Realme smartphones have been highly popular since the debut of the brand. The company came with affordable smartphones that do not compromise on features. Being one of the Chinese smartphone brands that offers reasonably priced offerings, the company has started moving towards 5G smartphones as it is the trend right now, So, if you are looking forward to buying a 5G smartphone that does not cost you a fortune, then the Realme devices are a must buy.
Here, we have listed the Realme 5G smartphones in India priced starting from Rs. 15,000. Take a look at the offerings that are available for you and make the right decision. You can check out the review of most of these devices on our website as well.
Realme GT Neo 2 5G
Price: Rs. 31,999
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4930mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 8s 5G
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA (n41/n28/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging
Realme GT Master Edition 5G
Price: Rs. 25,498
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display, up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28a/n77/n41/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typical) / 4,200mAh (minimum) battery
Realme Narzo 30 5G 64GB
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 8 5G
Price: Rs. 16,497
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme GT 5G
Price: Rs. 36,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Realme X7 Max 5G
Price: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Realme X7
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res Audio, Dirac
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,310 mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Price: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 30 5G
Price: Rs. 16,999
key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme X7 Pro
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Realme GT Master Edition 5G
Price: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28a/n77/n41/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typical) / 4,200 mAh (minimum) battery
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,893
-
18,455
-
9,000
-
26,999
-
6,000
-
15,427
-
6,999
-
17,217
-
12,720
-
16,375