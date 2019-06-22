Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

M-series Galaxy models overall from Samsung looks unconventional than the company's previous Galaxy models as far as innovative design and concept are concerned. Even the features of these models are plus factors that will keep you engaged for the purchasing of these handsets.

These Galaxy M handsets sport to the most a triple camera module which looks affordable and feature-rich. Their front snappers too work incredibly. They are equipped with a decently powerful backup which will get juiced up at the quickest time due to onboard availability of fast charging technology. Even the chipset, use of the new OS, and more- are worth to consider.

The striking part of these phones is the display which totally will leave you mesmerized. From infinity- V to U and O displays takes the screen to new level of design. These iconic M models from Samsung can also be acquired from a couple of E-commerce platforms at some good deals.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M40

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy M30 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M20 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M10 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10

Key Specs

6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

3430 MAh Battery

Best Mobiles in India