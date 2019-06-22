Just In
- 9 min ago Google Confirms To Stop Working On Tablets – Don't Expect Anything
- 36 min ago Samsung Galaxy M30s Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs
- 54 min ago Jeff Bezos Plans To Use Ice Water As Rocket Fuel For Space Missions
- 54 min ago Asia’s Largest Event In Gaming, Animation And Visual Effects Kicks Off In Bengaluru
Don't Miss
- Finance 8 Points On The New Tax Rules On Penalty Against Black Money & Benami Property
- Movies Chehre: Emraan Hashmi's First Look From The Film Will Make You Say, 'Why So Serious'!
- News BJP HQ receives bomb threat call
- Automobiles Toyota Glanza Sales — Glanza Off To A Good Start In The Indian Market
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: England lacked their usual intensity with the bat in run chase against Sri Lanka, rues Buttler
- Lifestyle 9 Best Haircare Tips To Protect Your Hair This Monsoon
- Education Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University Released UPSEE Counselling 2019 Schedule
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones To Buy In India
M-series Galaxy models overall from Samsung looks unconventional than the company's previous Galaxy models as far as innovative design and concept are concerned. Even the features of these models are plus factors that will keep you engaged for the purchasing of these handsets.
These Galaxy M handsets sport to the most a triple camera module which looks affordable and feature-rich. Their front snappers too work incredibly. They are equipped with a decently powerful backup which will get juiced up at the quickest time due to onboard availability of fast charging technology. Even the chipset, use of the new OS, and more- are worth to consider.
The striking part of these phones is the display which totally will leave you mesmerized. From infinity- V to U and O displays takes the screen to new level of design. These iconic M models from Samsung can also be acquired from a couple of E-commerce platforms at some good deals.
Samsung Galaxy M40
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M40
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3430 MAh Battery
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
28,890
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
28,890
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999