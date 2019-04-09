TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- J&K Govt Order On Movement Of Convoys Will Only Hamper Operations
- IPL 2019: KXIP vs SRH — Highlights
- Piaggio Updates Vespa, Aprilia Lineups With ABS And CBS
- iPhone XIS And iPhone XIS Max To Feature 6.1-Inch And 6.5-Inch OLED
- Sanjay Dutt: Made Bad Choices When I Was Released From Jail
- NIIT Shares Surge Close To 20% On Proposed Baring PE Deal
- Health Benefits Of Cassava
- Explore The Trails Of Chittorgarh And Revel In Its Rustic Charm
Best Samsung smartphones with 16MP rear camera available in India
Samsung smartphones have been getting upgraded in terms of several key features over the past few months. Apart from working on the full-screen Infinity displays and premium designs, the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer has worked greatly on the camera units on its phones.
In this article, we've listed some of the best Samsung handsets that sport at least 16MP rear camera module, with exceptional selfie shooters on the front. Take a look, and buy the one which fits best with your choice.
These handsets, due to the presence of powerful sensors at the rear as well as upfront, offer brighter and clearer images, along with awesome video capabilities. As good as the rear cameras are, even their front sensors won't disappoint you. These smartphones can take selfies and group selfies to the a remarkable level. The cameras can even take pleasing shots in low light regions, which means you shouldn't worry much about grainy and noisy poctures in the night.
Another top-excelling feature in these devices is 'Live focus', which helps in adjusting the depth of field while taking pictures. This special feature offers DSLR like images, and users now don't have to spend a fortune on expensive DSLRs when they can get similar features at a much lesser price point.
Samsung Galaxy A30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Galaxy J8
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A6 64GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.6 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Atmos
- 3000 MAh Battery