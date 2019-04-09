Best Samsung smartphones with 16MP rear camera available in India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung smartphones have been getting upgraded in terms of several key features over the past few months. Apart from working on the full-screen Infinity displays and premium designs, the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer has worked greatly on the camera units on its phones.

In this article, we've listed some of the best Samsung handsets that sport at least 16MP rear camera module, with exceptional selfie shooters on the front. Take a look, and buy the one which fits best with your choice.

These handsets, due to the presence of powerful sensors at the rear as well as upfront, offer brighter and clearer images, along with awesome video capabilities. As good as the rear cameras are, even their front sensors won't disappoint you. These smartphones can take selfies and group selfies to the a remarkable level. The cameras can even take pleasing shots in low light regions, which means you shouldn't worry much about grainy and noisy poctures in the night.

Another top-excelling feature in these devices is 'Live focus', which helps in adjusting the depth of field while taking pictures. This special feature offers DSLR like images, and users now don't have to spend a fortune on expensive DSLRs when they can get similar features at a much lesser price point.