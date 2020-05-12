Just In
Best Selling Smartphones: Samsung Recaptures Top Spot In India Premium Smartphone Segment
Samsung has finally recaptured the spot of number one premium smartphone brand from OnePlus. The company has posted some impressive sales figures in India. The company has launched a lot of premium smartphones in the country, including some of the budget flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.
Similarly, the brand has also introduced the latest Galaxy S20 series of smartphones which offers features like 108MP camera, flagship Exynos 990 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, and more.
The brand is has outperformed the competition in the premium segment (smartphones that cost over Rs. 30,000) with an impressive 21 percent year-on-year growth.
Here are some of the best selling Samsung smartphones in the last couple of months, which have helped Samsung achieve this feat, making it the number one premium smartphone in one of the biggest markets in the world.
iPhone 11
MRP: Rs. 63,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 7T
MRP: Rs. 34,979
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Apple iPhone XR
MRP: Rs. 45,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Galaxy S10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 42,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 38,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
