Best Selling Smartphones: Samsung Recaptures Top Spot In India Premium Smartphone Segment

Similarly, the brand has also introduced the latest Galaxy S20 series of smartphones which offers features like 108MP camera, flagship Exynos 990 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, and more.

The brand is has outperformed the competition in the premium segment (smartphones that cost over Rs. 30,000) with an impressive 21 percent year-on-year growth.

Here are some of the best selling Samsung smartphones in the last couple of months, which have helped Samsung achieve this feat, making it the number one premium smartphone in one of the biggest markets in the world.

iPhone 11

MRP: Rs. 63,900

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

OnePlus 7T

MRP: Rs. 34,979

Key Specs



6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery

Apple iPhone XR

MRP: Rs. 45,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Galaxy S10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

