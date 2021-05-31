These Premium Smartphones Are Priced Above Rs. 1 lakh

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the list will make you feel tempted because of its high-functioning triple rear cameras, which are backed by improved HDR and a brand new Night Mode, that offers excellent image and video quality in any lighting condition.

The handset's A13 Bionic chip enables intensive gaming and editing of 4K videos with complete ease. And, its iOS 13 brings in plenty of new features and regular software updates option.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB sports bezel-less high-quality display. Its massive backup supports fast charging technology, offering a complete charged backup in less time.

The phone's S-pen is also feature-rich. With S-pen, handwriting-to-text conversion, video editing and scrubbing, a screen-off memo and more can be performed easily and faster.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 512GB

MRP: Rs. 1,64,999

Key Specs

7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP camera

10MP cover camera

4G VoLTE

4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery

MRP: Rs. 1,41,900

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

MRP: Rs. 1,31,990

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB

MRP: Rs. 1,13,900

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Apple iPone 11 Pro Max 256GB

MRP: Rs. 1,23,990

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone XS 512GB

MRP: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB

MRP: Rs. 89,999

Key Specs

