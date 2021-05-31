ENGLISH

    These Premium Smartphones Are Priced Above Rs. 1 lakh

    Apple and Samsung have released a couple of smartphones whose price figures exceed Rs. 1 lakh. These top-end variant devices come along with several exciting features. And, the users who are keen on having expensive devices can go with the list of phones mentioned below.

     

    Best Smartphones That Cost Above Rs. 1,00,000

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the list will make you feel tempted because of its high-functioning triple rear cameras, which are backed by improved HDR and a brand new Night Mode, that offers excellent image and video quality in any lighting condition.

    The handset's A13 Bionic chip enables intensive gaming and editing of 4K videos with complete ease. And, its iOS 13 brings in plenty of new features and regular software updates option.

    On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB sports bezel-less high-quality display. Its massive backup supports fast charging technology, offering a complete charged backup in less time.

    The phone's S-pen is also feature-rich. With S-pen, handwriting-to-text conversion, video editing and scrubbing, a screen-off memo and more can be performed easily and faster.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold 512GB
     

    Samsung Galaxy Fold 512GB

    MRP: Rs. 1,64,999
    Key Specs

    • 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP camera
    • 10MP cover camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB

    MRP: Rs. 1,41,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

    MRP: Rs. 1,31,990
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB

    Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB

    MRP: Rs. 1,13,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    Apple iPone 11 Pro Max 256GB

    Apple iPone 11 Pro Max 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 1,23,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone XS 512GB

    Apple iPhone XS 512GB

    MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB

    MRP: Rs. 89,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

