ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These Smartphones Have Up To 2TB Expandable Memory To Store All Your Files

    By
    |

    Though smartphones support less internal storage, they come with options to support up to 2TB external storage. Be it cheaper or high-end devices, they feature up to 2TB external memory options. We have added a list of some best smartphones below that come with such bigger external storages.

    Best Smartphones With Up To 2TB Expandable Memory In India
     

    When you get smartphones with support for up to 2TB memory options, you can store as much data as you want.

    You will further free your internal storage of your phones by putting away the files to external memory cards there by improving the speed of your phones.

    However, while using external memory cards, you will have to make sure that these cards remain virus free. For safety, you can use these cards only for yourself, and you can even format before using.

    LG G8X ThinQ

    LG G8X ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB
     

    Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB

    MRP: Rs. 21,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery
    LG G8s ThinQ

    LG G8s ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 35,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2248 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP telephoto camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3550mAh battery
    Asus 6Z

    Asus 6Z

    MRP: Rs. 27,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    LG V40 ThinQ

    LG V40 ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 41,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera
    • 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery
    LG G7 Plus ThinQ

    LG G7 Plus ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 37,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    LG V30 Plus

    LG V30 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 60,000
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 13MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery
    HTC U11

    HTC U11

    MRP: Rs. 53,990
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion
    • 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue