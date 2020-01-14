These Smartphones Have Up To 2TB Expandable Memory To Store All Your Files

When you get smartphones with support for up to 2TB memory options, you can store as much data as you want.

You will further free your internal storage of your phones by putting away the files to external memory cards there by improving the speed of your phones.

However, while using external memory cards, you will have to make sure that these cards remain virus free. For safety, you can use these cards only for yourself, and you can even format before using.

LG G8X ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera

32MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB

MRP: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs



6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery

LG G8s ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 35,990

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2248 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3550mAh battery

Asus 6Z

MRP: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

LG V40 ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 41,990

Key Specs



6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery

LG G7 Plus ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs



6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

LG V30 Plus

MRP: Rs. 60,000

Key Specs



6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery

HTC U11

MRP: Rs. 53,990

Key Specs