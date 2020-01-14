Just In
These Smartphones Have Up To 2TB Expandable Memory To Store All Your Files
Though smartphones support less internal storage, they come with options to support up to 2TB external storage. Be it cheaper or high-end devices, they feature up to 2TB external memory options. We have added a list of some best smartphones below that come with such bigger external storages.
When you get smartphones with support for up to 2TB memory options, you can store as much data as you want.
You will further free your internal storage of your phones by putting away the files to external memory cards there by improving the speed of your phones.
However, while using external memory cards, you will have to make sure that these cards remain virus free. For safety, you can use these cards only for yourself, and you can even format before using.
LG G8X ThinQ
MRP: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
- 32MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB
MRP: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
LG G8s ThinQ
MRP: Rs. 35,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2248 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3550mAh battery
Asus 6Z
MRP: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
LG V40 ThinQ
MRP: Rs. 41,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
MRP: Rs. 37,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
LG V30 Plus
MRP: Rs. 60,000
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
HTC U11
MRP: Rs. 53,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
