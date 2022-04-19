Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera That Gives You Good Selfies Features oi-Harish Kumar

One of the most used features of a smartphone is the camera. This is even more true with the selfie camera. Many phones arrive with powerful selfie cameras, including dual selfie cameras. Here, we have listed some of the Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera. This includes powerful phones from Vivo and Oppo. Interestingly, many Vivo smartphones under the V series ship with a 44MP selfie camera. Here's everything you need to know about some of the Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera.

As mentioned earlier, several Vivo phones are on the list of Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera. Moreover, most of these phones are from the Vivo V series. The latest Vivo V23 series include the Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and the Vivo V23e 5G. All of these phones are among the Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera.

Additionally, slightly older models are also on the list of Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera. This includes the Vivo V20 Pro and the Vivo V20 smartphones. The Vivo V21 5G also includes a 44MP selfie camera, which makes it eligible to be on this list.

Vivo phones aside, buyers can check out a couple of other brands on the list of Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera. This includes the Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G, which is also the first phone to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The Oppo Reno3 Pro is also on the list of Best Smartphones With a 44 MP Front Camera.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G (50MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 38,990

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (typ) battery Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP main camera + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

5G,, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh battery Vivo V23 5G Price: Rs. 34,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (typ) battery Vivo V23e 5G Price: Rs. 25,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor (Dual 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP autofocus front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,050 mAh (typical) battery Vivo V20 Pro Price: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB RAM

128GB Internal Memory

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP + 8MP Rear Camera

5G, 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh Battery OPPO Reno3 Pro Price: Rs. 23,391

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7 based on Android 10

64MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP + 2MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,025 mAh battery (typical) / 3,935 mAh battery Vivo V21 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2404 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) battery Vivo V20 256GB Price: Rs. 27,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) battery

