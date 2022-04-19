Just In
Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera That Gives You Good Selfies
One of the most used features of a smartphone is the camera. This is even more true with the selfie camera. Many phones arrive with powerful selfie cameras, including dual selfie cameras. Here, we have listed some of the Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera. This includes powerful phones from Vivo and Oppo. Interestingly, many Vivo smartphones under the V series ship with a 44MP selfie camera. Here's everything you need to know about some of the Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera.
As mentioned earlier, several Vivo phones are on the list of Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera. Moreover, most of these phones are from the Vivo V series. The latest Vivo V23 series include the Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and the Vivo V23e 5G. All of these phones are among the Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera.
Additionally, slightly older models are also on the list of Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera. This includes the Vivo V20 Pro and the Vivo V20 smartphones. The Vivo V21 5G also includes a 44MP selfie camera, which makes it eligible to be on this list.
Vivo phones aside, buyers can check out a couple of other brands on the list of Best Smartphones With 44 MP Front Camera. This includes the Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G, which is also the first phone to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The Oppo Reno3 Pro is also on the list of Best Smartphones With a 44 MP Front Camera.
Vivo V23 Pro 5G (50MP Front Camera)
Price: Rs. 38,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP main camera + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G,, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,800 mAh battery
Vivo V23 5G
Price: Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
Vivo V23e 5G
Price: Rs. 25,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor (Dual 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP autofocus front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,050 mAh (typical) battery
Vivo V20 Pro
Price: Rs. 29,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB Internal Memory
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G, 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh Battery
OPPO Reno3 Pro
Price: Rs. 23,391
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7 based on Android 10
- 64MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP + 2MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,025 mAh battery (typical) / 3,935 mAh battery
Vivo V21 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 28,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2404 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (typical) battery
Vivo V20 256GB
Price: Rs. 27,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (typical) battery
