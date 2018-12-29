Best value for money smartphones under Rs. 20000 launched in 2018

Under a price range of Rs. 20,000, there are some devices which users have seen so far in 2018. These phones have features to consider for. The second reckoning fact is these devices are available on few portals at their much amazing discounts and other attractive offers. Below you will find a list of these phones which you can check one by one.

In the list, you have the Realme 2 Pro which comes with a water drop notch screen featuring 91% screen to body ratio. It has much better dual camera resolution with better front snapper. There are AI features in the camera app for portrait mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and scene recognition.

The phone also supports AR stickers on both the front and rear cameras. You can have Honor 8X which has a very good Full HD-grade screen, a 20MP and 2MP dual-lens rear camera and a 16MP front camera. It offers very high screen-to-body ratio making your display look immersive. It also offers micro USB charging making your battery replenished in quick time.

The Poco F1 comes with features like: 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more. It runs MIUI and supports face unlock feature as well. There are other devices in the list which also come with so many amazing features.