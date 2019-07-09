ENGLISH

    Best Vivo Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy In India

    Vivo has recently launched quite a few devices in India, which aboard a massive 6GB RAM setup. The company has been coming with this type of configuration, just to offer the users the best-in-class experience. Another interesting part is these devices at their affordable price options tend to sport a 6GB RAM module, which puts the company on top of some other OEMs.

    Best Vivo Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy In India

     

    These Vivo phones included in the list are powered by a robust processor, which works in perfect coordination with the smartphones' 6GB RAM setup. As these processors prevent the useless accumulation of data which can sluggish the RAM, ultimately offering you a flawless multitasking experience. No matter you play any extensive game, with the 6GB RAM module you are going to get spectacular gaming experience.

    Due to the 6GB RAM setup, you can store as many apps in your devices. And despite the accumulation of huge apps, these Vivo phones won't get sluggish. All these functionalities will certainly tempt you to buy a Vivo phone in India.

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo Z1 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging

    Vivo V15 Pro
     

    Vivo V15 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 + 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Vivo V15

    Best Price of Vivo V15
    Key Specs

    • 6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 2.1GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Micro USB
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Vivo V9 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo V9 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo V11

    Best Price of Vivo V11
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon P60 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 3315 MAh Battery

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging

    Vivo X21

    Best Price of Vivo X21
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Vivo NEX

    Best Price of Vivo NEX
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera +secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
