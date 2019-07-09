Best Vivo Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Vivo has recently launched quite a few devices in India, which aboard a massive 6GB RAM setup. The company has been coming with this type of configuration, just to offer the users the best-in-class experience. Another interesting part is these devices at their affordable price options tend to sport a 6GB RAM module, which puts the company on top of some other OEMs.

These Vivo phones included in the list are powered by a robust processor, which works in perfect coordination with the smartphones' 6GB RAM setup. As these processors prevent the useless accumulation of data which can sluggish the RAM, ultimately offering you a flawless multitasking experience. No matter you play any extensive game, with the 6GB RAM module you are going to get spectacular gaming experience.

Due to the 6GB RAM setup, you can store as many apps in your devices. And despite the accumulation of huge apps, these Vivo phones won't get sluggish. All these functionalities will certainly tempt you to buy a Vivo phone in India.

Vivo Z1 Pro Best Price of Vivo Z1 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging Vivo V15 Pro Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Vivo V15 Best Price of Vivo V15

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.1GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

4000 MAh Battery Vivo V9 Pro Best Price of Vivo V9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo V11 Best Price of Vivo V11

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon P60 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

3315 MAh Battery Vivo V11 Pro Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Vivo NEX Best Price of Vivo NEX

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera +secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging

