ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery Available In India Right Now

    By
    |

    For smartphone users, the prime concern is the battery life. A few years back, smartphone batteries that were long-lasting were very rare. And, most such smartphones were priced at a premium. Nowadays, we see many devices with capacious batteries that can last at least one day even when subjected to intense tasks.

    Best Vivo Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery In India
     

    Talking about smartphones with long-lasting batteries, how can we not mention Vivo. Well, the Chinese brand has launched a slew of smartphones with innovative features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up camera, capacious battery, and much more. Most of its recent offerings have long-lasting batteries that address the concerns of users.

    And, today, we have curated a list of best Vivo smartphones with juicy 5000mAh battery that are available in India right now.

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    Vivo Z1 Pro carries the credits of being the first smartphone from the company to feature a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera. It features a 3D curved design, a Snapdragon 712 SoC, and more.

    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10 is an affordable smartphone featuring a triple-camera setup at the rear, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a Halo FullView display. The 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging tech as well.

    Vivo U20
     

    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20 gets the power from a Snapdragon 675 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. And, it is fueled by a 5000mAh battery as seen in its predecessor.

    Vivo Y11 (2019)

    Vivo Y11 (2019)

    Vivo Y11 (2019) has been launched with a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, 32GB storage space, 3GB RAM and a 5000mAh battery.

    Vivo Y15 (2019)

    Vivo Y15 (2019)

    Launched last year, the Vivo Y15 (2019) features a HD+ 6.35-inch display, 4GB RAM, Android 9 Pie and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

    Vivo Y19

    Vivo Y19

    Vivo Y19 features a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution. It gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC teamed up with Game Space and Multi-Turbo modes for improved gaming performance.

    Vivo Y12

    Vivo Y12

    Vivo Y12, which is one of the most affordable smartphones to flaunt a tripe-camera setup back at the time of its launch comes with AI camera capabilities, Ultra Game Mode, and other notable fatures.

    Vivo Y17

    Vivo Y17

    Vivo Y17 has been launched with a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display, 5000mAh battery, 128GB storage space, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and much more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X