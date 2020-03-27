Just In
- 7 min ago Hacker Demands $100 Million For Safely Returning AMD GPU Graphics Code
-
- 7 min ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Renders, Key Specs Emerge Online
- 36 min ago Now Get Additional Data From Airtel, Vodafone, And Reliance Jio
- 45 min ago Huawei Watch GT 2e Launched With 2-Weeks Battery Life: Price, Features And Specifications
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Coronavirus Lockdown: Bajaj Auto Announces A Donation Of Rs 100 Crore To Provide Medical Aids
- Sports WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 27, 2020
- Movies Hrithik Roshan Under Self-Quarantine Has His Dog Zane For Company; Their Photo Is All Things Cute
- Finance ESAF Small Finance Bank Gets Sebi Approval For Rs. 976 Cr IPO
- News Banks safe, no need for panic withdrawal: RBI Governor
- Lifestyle Mouni Roy Gives Spring Fashion Goals In Printed Dress As She Passes Her Quarantine Time On Terrace
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Kerala In April 2020
- Education Coronavirus Outbreak: NTA Helpline Numbers Released For JEE Main & NEET Aspirants
Vivo Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery Available In India Right Now
For smartphone users, the prime concern is the battery life. A few years back, smartphone batteries that were long-lasting were very rare. And, most such smartphones were priced at a premium. Nowadays, we see many devices with capacious batteries that can last at least one day even when subjected to intense tasks.
Talking about smartphones with long-lasting batteries, how can we not mention Vivo. Well, the Chinese brand has launched a slew of smartphones with innovative features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up camera, capacious battery, and much more. Most of its recent offerings have long-lasting batteries that address the concerns of users.
And, today, we have curated a list of best Vivo smartphones with juicy 5000mAh battery that are available in India right now.
Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro carries the credits of being the first smartphone from the company to feature a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera. It features a 3D curved design, a Snapdragon 712 SoC, and more.
Vivo U10
Vivo U10 is an affordable smartphone featuring a triple-camera setup at the rear, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a Halo FullView display. The 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging tech as well.
Vivo U20
Vivo U20 gets the power from a Snapdragon 675 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. And, it is fueled by a 5000mAh battery as seen in its predecessor.
Vivo Y11 (2019)
Vivo Y11 (2019) has been launched with a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, 32GB storage space, 3GB RAM and a 5000mAh battery.
Vivo Y15 (2019)
Launched last year, the Vivo Y15 (2019) features a HD+ 6.35-inch display, 4GB RAM, Android 9 Pie and a capacious 5000mAh battery.
Vivo Y19
Vivo Y19 features a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution. It gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC teamed up with Game Space and Multi-Turbo modes for improved gaming performance.
Vivo Y12
Vivo Y12, which is one of the most affordable smartphones to flaunt a tripe-camera setup back at the time of its launch comes with AI camera capabilities, Ultra Game Mode, and other notable fatures.
Vivo Y17
Vivo Y17 has been launched with a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display, 5000mAh battery, 128GB storage space, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and much more.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,400
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,790
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
8,999
-
15,000
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
28,820
-
7,600
-
29,999
-
5,500