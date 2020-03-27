Vivo Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery Available In India Right Now

Talking about smartphones with long-lasting batteries, how can we not mention Vivo. Well, the Chinese brand has launched a slew of smartphones with innovative features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up camera, capacious battery, and much more. Most of its recent offerings have long-lasting batteries that address the concerns of users.

And, today, we have curated a list of best Vivo smartphones with juicy 5000mAh battery that are available in India right now.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro carries the credits of being the first smartphone from the company to feature a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera. It features a 3D curved design, a Snapdragon 712 SoC, and more.

Vivo U10

Vivo U10 is an affordable smartphone featuring a triple-camera setup at the rear, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a Halo FullView display. The 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging tech as well.

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 gets the power from a Snapdragon 675 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. And, it is fueled by a 5000mAh battery as seen in its predecessor.

Vivo Y11 (2019)

Vivo Y11 (2019) has been launched with a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, 32GB storage space, 3GB RAM and a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y15 (2019)

Launched last year, the Vivo Y15 (2019) features a HD+ 6.35-inch display, 4GB RAM, Android 9 Pie and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19 features a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution. It gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC teamed up with Game Space and Multi-Turbo modes for improved gaming performance.

Vivo Y12

Vivo Y12, which is one of the most affordable smartphones to flaunt a tripe-camera setup back at the time of its launch comes with AI camera capabilities, Ultra Game Mode, and other notable fatures.

Vivo Y17

Vivo Y17 has been launched with a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display, 5000mAh battery, 128GB storage space, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and much more.