Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs. 40,000 To Buy In India

    Smartphones at different price points are available in abundance in India. A subset of users are confined to only usage of budget phones. Next, we have other users who never hesitate in spending money on premium phones. Since we are specifically targeting high-end phone lovers, we bring to you a list of these phones that are now available under Rs. 40,000.

    Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs 40,000
     

    These enlisted premium devices are powered by the robust chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. They are fitted with as much as 5,000 mAh battery capacity, along with fast charging support.

    The mentioned list has phones with up to quad cameras at the rear and around two sensors at the front, offering clearer shots in daylight as well as dark conditions. With these phones, you can even capture 4K video recording at 60fps.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 39,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T

    MRP: Rs. 34,716
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery
    OnePlus 7 Pro
     

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 39,995
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    OPPO Reno 2

    OPPO Reno 2

    MRP: Rs. 34,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery
    Asus ROG Phone 2

    Asus ROG Phone 2

    MRP: Rs. 37,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 13MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO Reno

    OPPO Reno

    MRP: Rs. 32,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
    • 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 710 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Selfie Camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3765 MAh Battery With VOOC 3.0
    Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 28,959
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) Battery
    LG G8s ThinQ

    LG G8s ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 35,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2248 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3550mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
    Nubia Red Magic 3S

    Nubia Red Magic 3S

    MRP: Rs. 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with 27W QC4.0, USB-PD fast charging
    Google Pixel 3A XL

    Google Pixel 3A XL

    MRP: Rs. 34,999
    Key Specs

    • 6 inch Full HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • 12.2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Processor
    • eSIM Compatible
    • 3700 mAh Battery
    Asus 6Z 128GB

    Asus 6Z 128GB

    MRP: Rs. 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
    • 5000mAh battery
    Redmi K20 Pro

    Redmi K20 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 24,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Reame X2

    Reame X2

    MRP: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
    POCO X2

    POCO X2

    MRP: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

