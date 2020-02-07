Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs. 40,000 To Buy In India

These enlisted premium devices are powered by the robust chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. They are fitted with as much as 5,000 mAh battery capacity, along with fast charging support.

The mentioned list has phones with up to quad cameras at the rear and around two sensors at the front, offering clearer shots in daylight as well as dark conditions. With these phones, you can even capture 4K video recording at 60fps.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

OnePlus 7T

MRP: Rs. 34,716

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery

OnePlus 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 39,995

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO Reno 2

MRP: Rs. 34,990

Key Specs



6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery

Asus ROG Phone 2

MRP: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Reno

MRP: Rs. 32,990

Key Specs



6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 710 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3765 MAh Battery With VOOC 3.0

Realme X2 Pro 256GB

MRP: Rs. 28,959

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) Battery

LG G8s ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 35,990

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2248 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3550mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Nubia Red Magic 3S

MRP: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 27W QC4.0, USB-PD fast charging

Google Pixel 3A XL

MRP: Rs. 34,999

Key Specs

6 inch Full HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

12.2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Processor

eSIM Compatible

3700 mAh Battery

Asus 6Z 128GB

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5000mAh battery

Redmi K20 Pro

MRP: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Reame X2

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size

In-display fingerprint sensor

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging

POCO X2

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

