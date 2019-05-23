Buying Guide: Best Smartphones under Rs 8,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Though there are a lot of flagship smartphones in India, everyone cannot afford "flagship" smartphones, as they come with a huge price tag. Here are some of the most affordable smartphones available in India, especially under Rs 8,000 price tag, which offers immense value for money.

The list consists of smartphones with premium smartphone makers like Samsung and also has devices from India OEMs like Infinix. The smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy M10 offers a premium design with water-drop notch display, whereas, the smartphones like the Infinix S4 offers a triple rear-camera setup, which is on par with some of the premium smartphones (at least on paper).

Every smartphone that we have curated offers at least one unique feature, that makes it a must buy device. Have a look at the curated list of smartphones, which retails in India for under Rs 8000 price tag.