Buying Guide: Best Smartphones under Rs 8,000
Though there are a lot of flagship smartphones in India, everyone cannot afford "flagship" smartphones, as they come with a huge price tag. Here are some of the most affordable smartphones available in India, especially under Rs 8,000 price tag, which offers immense value for money.
The list consists of smartphones with premium smartphone makers like Samsung and also has devices from India OEMs like Infinix. The smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy M10 offers a premium design with water-drop notch display, whereas, the smartphones like the Infinix S4 offers a triple rear-camera setup, which is on par with some of the premium smartphones (at least on paper).
Every smartphone that we have curated offers at least one unique feature, that makes it a must buy device. Have a look at the curated list of smartphones, which retails in India for under Rs 8000 price tag.
Infinix S4
Best Price of Infinix S4
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme C2
Best Price of Realme C2
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
Best Price of Galaxy A10
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Best Price of Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3430 MAh Battery
Realme C1
Best Price of Realme C1
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Vivo Y91i
Best Price of Vivo Y91i
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro
Best Price of Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 480 x 960 pixels
- a good dual rear camera having 8MP + 2MP
- quad-core processor that clocks a speed of 1.4GHz
- 3GB RAM
- a capacity of 3,000mAh battery
Micromax Infinity N12
Best Price of Micromax Infinity N12
Key Specs
- 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint
- 4000 MAh Battery