ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top LG Smartphones To Buy In India In 2019

    By
    |

    LG has recently unveiled quite a few smartphones in India. These devices pack decent features making them a good value for money products. You can check a list of some phones below, that will guide you while buying the right handset.These smartphones sport up to triple-lens rear camera setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, hybrid SIM card slot, and a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

    Top LG Smartphones To Buy In India In 2019

     

    They also feature powerful audio systems, including a Full HD video recording, massive RAM and powerful chipset, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, and much more. At the same time, we can expect a few more new devices from LG which will be coming to the Indian market.

    Also, all these mentioned devices in our list are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and other e-commerce websites.

    LG W30

    Best Price of LG W30
    Key Specs

    • 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
    • 16MP Front Facing Camera
    • AI Face Unlock
    • Fingerprint Scanner
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Micro-USB
    • 4000mAh Battery

    LG W10

    Best Price of LG W10
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    LG Q Stylus
     

    LG Q Stylus

    Best Price of LG Q Stylus
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Octa-core / 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q Stylus and Q Stylus α) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q Stylus+) expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP (Q Stylus and Q Stylus+) / 13MP (Q Stylus α) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
    • 8MP / 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    LG Q Stylus Plus

    Best Price of LG Q Stylus Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    LG Q7

    Best Price of LG Q7
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue