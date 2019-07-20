Top LG Smartphones To Buy In India In 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar

LG has recently unveiled quite a few smartphones in India. These devices pack decent features making them a good value for money products. You can check a list of some phones below, that will guide you while buying the right handset.These smartphones sport up to triple-lens rear camera setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, hybrid SIM card slot, and a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

They also feature powerful audio systems, including a Full HD video recording, massive RAM and powerful chipset, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, and much more. At the same time, we can expect a few more new devices from LG which will be coming to the Indian market.

Also, all these mentioned devices in our list are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and other e-commerce websites.

LG W30 Best Price of LG W30

Key Specs

6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 4.2

Micro-USB

4000mAh Battery LG W10 Best Price of LG W10

Key Specs

6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery LG Q Stylus Best Price of LG Q Stylus

Key Specs 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Octa-core / 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor

3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q Stylus and Q Stylus α) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q Stylus+) expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP (Q Stylus and Q Stylus+) / 13MP (Q Stylus α) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP / 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging LG Q Stylus Plus Best Price of LG Q Stylus Plus

Key Specs

6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging LG Q7 Best Price of LG Q7

Key Specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging

