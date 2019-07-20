Just In
- 14 min ago Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Reports Net Profit At Rs. 891 Crores
- 29 min ago Realme C2 Flipkart Open Sale: Dual Cameras, 4000 mAh battery Starting At Rs. 5,999
- 1 hr ago Week 29, 2019 Launch Roundup - Realme X, Realme 3i, Vivo Y7s, Samsung Galaxy A80 and more
- 1 hr ago Samsung Wireless Power Bank: Fast-Charging Comes To Power Banks
Don't Miss
- Movies The Lion King Box Office Day 1 Collection
- Automobiles BS-VI Compliant Tata Harrier Spied Testing — A Bunch Of Other Updates Expected As Well
- News Patkura by-poll: Once close aide of Naveen Pattnaik taking on BJD’s Sabitri Agrawal
- Sports Dhoni opts out of West Indies tour; to serve territorial army for two months
- Finance ITR Filing To Be Extended Due ToThese Reasons
- Education ICSI CS Foundation June Result 2019 Likely To Be Declared On This Date
- Lifestyle Mahira Khan Makes Us Want To Attend A Wedding Right Now With Her Breathtaking Sari
- Travel Magical Destinations To Visit In South India During Monsoon
Top LG Smartphones To Buy In India In 2019
LG has recently unveiled quite a few smartphones in India. These devices pack decent features making them a good value for money products. You can check a list of some phones below, that will guide you while buying the right handset.These smartphones sport up to triple-lens rear camera setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, hybrid SIM card slot, and a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
They also feature powerful audio systems, including a Full HD video recording, massive RAM and powerful chipset, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, and much more. At the same time, we can expect a few more new devices from LG which will be coming to the Indian market.
Also, all these mentioned devices in our list are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and other e-commerce websites.
LG W30
Best Price of LG W30
Key Specs
- 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- AI Face Unlock
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Micro-USB
- 4000mAh Battery
LG W10
Best Price of LG W10
Key Specs
- 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
LG Q Stylus
Best Price of LG Q Stylus
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Octa-core / 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q Stylus and Q Stylus α) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q Stylus+) expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP (Q Stylus and Q Stylus+) / 13MP (Q Stylus α) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP / 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging
LG Q Stylus Plus
Best Price of LG Q Stylus Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging
LG Q7
Best Price of LG Q7
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
30,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
12,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
30,990
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800