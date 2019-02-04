Buying guide: Budget smartphones to buy this month under Rs. 10,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
What better you would expect when you get to see well-optimized features in a device under Rs. 10K? Or. What better you would expect as an option when you come across a bigger margin of budget-friendly devices? In either way, a wider section of consumers would certainly hate the idea of getting such opportunities slipped away.
Well, the point is- What's the need of purchasing high-end or mid-range devices, when you have every essential requirement at a price falling under Rs. 10K. Like earlier months, even this month of Feb comes with a long list of such devices which you can find at the bottom. These devices are really worth considering as that of a buying guide.
The features which can tempt you for the purchasing of these devices are quite many. Some of them come with the camera app that has an iOS-like UI which can offer a similar experience as that of an iPhone.
They come with massive battery backup, a vibrant display, a fresh and modern design, powerful graphics which increases the efficiency of graphics processing by 60%, and powerful chipset.
Also, some of them come with dual camera system at the rear which has the ability to shoot 4K video and comes with EIS which ensures better stability. For the better and detailed outlook, you must take the listing into consideration.
Realme 2
Best Price of Realme 2
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A3s
Best Price of OPPO A3s
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 9N
Best Price of Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Key Specs
- 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3300 MA Battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Face Unlock
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max M2
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M2
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Micromax Infinity N12
Best Price of Micromax Infinity N12
Key Specs
- 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint
- FM Radio
- 4000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera w
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Nokia 3.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 3.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Lenovo K9
Best Price of Lenovo K9
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Motorola Moto X4
Best Price of Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery