Buying guide: Budget smartphones to buy this month under Rs. 10,000

What better you would expect when you get to see well-optimized features in a device under Rs. 10K? Or. What better you would expect as an option when you come across a bigger margin of budget-friendly devices? In either way, a wider section of consumers would certainly hate the idea of getting such opportunities slipped away.

Well, the point is- What's the need of purchasing high-end or mid-range devices, when you have every essential requirement at a price falling under Rs. 10K. Like earlier months, even this month of Feb comes with a long list of such devices which you can find at the bottom. These devices are really worth considering as that of a buying guide.

The features which can tempt you for the purchasing of these devices are quite many. Some of them come with the camera app that has an iOS-like UI which can offer a similar experience as that of an iPhone.

They come with massive battery backup, a vibrant display, a fresh and modern design, powerful graphics which increases the efficiency of graphics processing by 60%, and powerful chipset.

Also, some of them come with dual camera system at the rear which has the ability to shoot 4K video and comes with EIS which ensures better stability. For the better and detailed outlook, you must take the listing into consideration.