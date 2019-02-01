Best Samsung Budget smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 10,000 this month

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The month of February 2019 has kicked off but the continuous influx of budget-friendly Samsung devices won't seem to get stopped. The price variant of these devices falls under Rs. 10K which won't ever burn your pocket. Secondly, these handsets come with some better aspects which you can thoroughly enjoy once the purchasing is done.
These handsets come with features like- spectacular aspect ratio, great camera performance, good battery quality, support of Full HD video, and more. They come preloaded with a Samsung Mall app. The app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help users shop online by clicking a picture of their desired product.
Just take a picture of something you fancy or choose one from your gallery and Samsung Mall will give you all the choices available on the biggest online portals. Besides, these budget smartphones sport an AMOLED display which looks vibrant with the cinematic viewing experience. For best price options and other exciting deals, you can refer a couple of E-commerce platforms and decide which item goes best with your price adaptability.
Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Key Specs
- 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3300 MA battery
Samsung Galaxy J4
Best Price of Galaxy J4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Key Specs
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Smart Glow
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery