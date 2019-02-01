Best Samsung Budget smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 10,000 this month

The month of February 2019 has kicked off but the continuous influx of budget-friendly Samsung devices won't seem to get stopped. The price variant of these devices falls under Rs. 10K which won't ever burn your pocket. Secondly, these handsets come with some better aspects which you can thoroughly enjoy once the purchasing is done.

These handsets come with features like- spectacular aspect ratio, great camera performance, good battery quality, support of Full HD video, and more. They come preloaded with a Samsung Mall app. The app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help users shop online by clicking a picture of their desired product.

Just take a picture of something you fancy or choose one from your gallery and Samsung Mall will give you all the choices available on the biggest online portals. Besides, these budget smartphones sport an AMOLED display which looks vibrant with the cinematic viewing experience. For best price options and other exciting deals, you can refer a couple of E-commerce platforms and decide which item goes best with your price adaptability.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

Key Specs

6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3300 MA battery

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Key Specs

5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery

Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Smart Glow

4G LTE

2600mAh battery