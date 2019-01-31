Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones to buy in February 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- India 'NoMo Jobs': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Over Unemployment Data
- Budget 2019 — What Topics To Expect In The Budget Speech?
- India vs New Zealand Report Card — Kiwis Trounce India By 8 Wickets
- New Maruti Baleno 2019 Vs Old Baleno — What Is The Difference?
- Vodafone Rs. 1,699 Annual Prepaid Plan Offers 1GB Data Per Day
- Unsure About Your Next Holiday Destination? Check Out Gandhinagar In Gujarat For A Getaway
- Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Hirani’s #MeToo Allegations
- Cervical Dystonia: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment
Users can get to know about some latest upcoming devices which are going to launch in February 2019. Plus, they can also buy some previously launched devices which now are available on a couple of E-commerce platforms at much-reduced price variant. Incredibly, these are best budget handsets which will offer you the best package of features. As of a buying guide, we recommend you all to follow the attached listing below.
Some of the devices come with a dual front camera for portrait selfies which makes them unique, as it is uncommon to find in most budget handsets. You can have 'Night mode' feature. With this feature, you can capture vibrant shots and impressively do editing. Few of the phones run the latest EMUI 9 which is based on Android 9.
The OS is very well optimized and comes with some innovative features. You can get to know about turbo power technology that gives you up to six hours of power in just fifteen minutes of charging. Also with Max Vision Full HD+ screen, a couple of the devices deliver the expansive views you've been looking for.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 10 Lite
Best Price of Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Y9 2019
Best Price of Huawei Y9 2019
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3 GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Huawei Y9 2019
Best Price of Huawei Y9 2019
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Realme U1
Best Price of Realme U1
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Honor 8X
Best Price of Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F9
Best Price of OPPO F9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Poco F1
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO F9 Pro
Best Price of OPPO F9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Motorola One Power
Best Price of Motorola One Power
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Vivo Y95
Best Price of Vivo Y95
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Vivo V9
Best Price of Vivo V9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo V11
Best Price of Vivo V11
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh battery with fast charging
OPPO A7
Best Price of OPPO A7
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Honor Play
Best Price of Honor Play
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme U1
Best Price of Realme U1
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery