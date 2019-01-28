Most revolutionary Chinese smartphones to buy in India in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Every year there has been an inclusion of a variety of revolutionary Chinese devices which are coming from different price category. These Android phones are easily available to users because of their budget-friendly price range.
However, these manufacturers have also been launching high-end smartphones whose importance is greatly admired by some consumers who are looking forward to purchasing them. Like several countries, India too has been feeling a greater impact of these Chinese handsets. Below, we have defined a list of some of the most searched handsets which you can go ahead with their buying in 2019.
These devices come with pop cameras and are known for much bigger immersive displays. A couple of devices employ 3D facial scanning capabilities. This technology lets you create a kind of 3D-modelled death mask (or, as Oppo calls it, a 'Custom 3D Beautified Look') that apparently uses AI to apply 'delicacy', 'loli' or 'model' tweaks to the structure of your face in photos.
Some of them feature a CS43199+SSM6322 audio chip. This ensures you get the best possible audio experience which has specifically been enhanced for games. There are lot more amazing features governed by these handsets. And for your convenience, we have shared a brief summary of devices. Take a look.
Oppo Find X
This premium handset is known for splendid no bezel design which makes it look attractive. Also, the device comes with clever and intelligently designed pop-up cameras that offer a great experience in photography. Best Price of Oppo Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
Vivo NEX
The key feature present on board this device is the in-display fingerprint scanner technology, which is also the 3rd generation of the tech. The sensor is much faster and offers considerably more security than other sensors of various other devices.
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
Oppo R17 Pro
It is the first smartphone that comes with SuperVOOC Flash charge technology, which allows your battery to charge in a much quicker time. With this technology, the battery can get refueled from 10 percent to 97 percent in just 30 min.
Best Price of Oppo R17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Vivo V11 Pro
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE based on the 14nm process, whose highlight is the Game Mode 4.0 that offers a seamless gaming experience. Also, it comes with much better selfie camera module.
Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Poco F1
The handset runs a tweaked version of MIUI 9.6 with added optimizations on top of it whose most prime feature is app drawer. This feature makes the job easy in terms of installing plenty of other apps on a 256GB or 128GB handset.
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor View20
The unique feature of this device is its dual-camera module at the back with a whopping 48MP primary lens, paired with a time-of-flight (3D) lens. With such combination, you are sure to get DSLR like images.
Best Price of Honor View20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging
Huawei P20 Pro
The handset features the world's first Leica triple camera, that pushes the boundaries of creative photography. It also features edge less fingerprint sensor with smart navigation instead of the virtual bar which can offer an additional informative area.
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor Play
It is based on GPU Turbo technology that boosts performance, lowers power consumption, and increases picture quality. The mobile gets twice more stable while gaming. It comes with 7.1-channel Histen sound and 3D game sound effects, which produces superb sound quality.
Best Price of Honor Play
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition
This all-time bestselling device flaunts premium design and vibrant 1080p screen. The handset is extremely fast and can handle most extensive tasks smoothly. Another prizewinning feature is- it comes with warp charge 30 which is the fastest charging tech ever which offers 50% extra power than dash charging technology.
Best Price of OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 10GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
It is the first device to use the 7nm chip. This processor is faster, making your multitasking very much smoother. Another key attribute of this device is its triple rear camera including an ultra wide angle lens, which takes excellent shots.
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge