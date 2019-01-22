Best Smartphones with Android Pie to buy in India 2019

Android Pie- the latest OS version comes with so many excellent features. It is amazing to see a large number of handsets now using this OS. Also, these handsets are coming with some other spectacular features which will additionally leave you happier while purchasing them. We have also shared a list of some best devices which are going to come with Pie in this current ongoing year.

The Pie OS has many great features. It comes with IEEE 802.11mc WiFi protocol which is also known as Wi-Fi Round-Trip-Time (RTT). This new feature enables indoor GPS style tracking by determining your location within a building and facilitating turn-by-turn directions to help you navigate indoors.

It means you can now find your way across short distances within malls and large buildings. The OS also comes with Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you.

There are few cons as well. The OS isn't app friendly to some devices which indeed make the devices not compatible with this OS.