List of Nokia smartphones to get Android Pie update in 2019

Gradually, the Pie has been replacing Oreo and looks a lot more promising than its predecessor. Because this OS has been credited to feature some coolest functions that can drive you crazier. At present- Android Pie has been included to almost all the recently launched devices, on an account of offering fuss-free multitasking.

Whereas, the spare ones are getting options of future updates either as of a Pie(P) or Q. Like several other brands, Nokia too doesn't shy away in using such feature laden-OS. The HMD Global has released a bigger list of devices that are coming with Pie. It looks quite satisfying as well as a fantastic move by the makers, to remain equal to other competitors. As per the reports, users can get to see some more Nokia handsets which will run Android Pie in the coming days of 2019.

The latest version so-called 'Pie' comes with some amazing functions. It now completely changes Android's navigation system, meaning the iconic three button- Back, Home, and Recents have been eliminated in favor of a gesture-based system. The OS enables the user interface to be more rounded and colorful. It comes with a new Adaptive Battery mode- which indeed maximizes your phone's battery life to the fullest.

Revealing our Android Pie update roadmap! We were the fastest in deploying Android Oreo 🍪 8.0 and 8.1 portfolio wide, with Android Pie 🥧 we are committed to be even faster. You can also take a peek into the kitchen here: https://t.co/NlWbss4q3P #nokiamobile #android #androidone pic.twitter.com/lrJADwJOxO — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 23, 2019

With this OS, app shortcuts become fun as it is everywhere now- meaning whatever you do next app actions will help you guide with recommended shortcuts. Also, the OS comes with new 157 emoji which can maintain your conversation bright and vivid. There are couple more amazing features which consumers can get to see from the storehouse of Pie.

Still, there's has been some issues with this OS. As some devices are not perfectly compatible with Pie, due to the apps which seem to be unknown to it. Secondly, a lot of features which Google advertised are currently not available.

Nokia 5 Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness

1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP autofocus rear camera and 8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 3.1 Plus Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Nokia 6 Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Speaker

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dolby Digital

3000mAh Battery Nokia 5.1 Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 3.1 Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display

1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

2990mAh Battery Nokia 2.1 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Nokia 1 Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash

2 MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2150mAh battery Nokia 8 Key Specs

5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM

64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP camera

13MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia 8 sirocco Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging Nokia 7 Plus Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 6.1 Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

Android 8.1, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

3000mAh Battery Nokia 6.1 Plus Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia 7.1 Key Specs

5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 5.1 Plus Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery