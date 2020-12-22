Just In
Christmas Special Offer On Vivo Smartphones: Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo Y51, Vivo X50 Pro And More
It is the season of sale and festivities as we come to the end of the year. Several shopping sites are announcing a massive price cut on a wide range of gadgets. Also, smartphones and other brands have announced a discount on their products. Now, we have the Christmas Special Offer On Vivo Smartphones. The new discount sale will see a price cut on smartphones like the Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo Y51, Vivo X50 Pro, and so on.
Starting with the Vivo V20 Pro, one of the premium smartphones from the company, which is now on a discount at the Christmas Special Offer. One can get a 16 percent discount on the V20 Pro at this sale. The Christmas Special Offer is also offering an 18 percent discount on the Vivo Y51 smartphone. The discount extends to the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
As part of the Vivo Y series, the Christmas Special Offer is providing a 17 percent discount on the Vivo Y50. As one of the latest smartphone offerings, the Vivo Y50 with the 8GB RAM + 128GB has a lot of offer. Some of the other Vivo smartphones on discount at the Christmas Special Offer include the Vivo X series.
The list includes the Vivo X50 Pro 8GB + 256GB model, which has a 9 percent discount. The Vivo X50 Pro 8GB + 128GB model has a 12 percent discount, making it an attractive buy. The Christmas Special Offer On Vivo Smartphones also extends to devices like the Vivo S1 Pro, which now has a 9 percent discount.
Also, the Vivo Z1 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB model has a 12 percent discount at the Christmas Special Offer On Vivo Smartphones. Lastly, the Vivo V19 premium flagship with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage gets a 19 percent discount at the sale.
16% Off On Vivo V20 Pro
Buy This Offer On Vivo Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.44 inch FHD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 64MP+8MP+2MP rear camera
- 44MP+8MP selfie camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (5G+4G)
- Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10 operating system ( Android 11 will be available through OTA Update) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa core processor
- 4000mAH lithium-ion battery
18% Off On Vivo Y51(8+128)
Buy This Offer On Vivo Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
17% Off On Vivo Y50(8+128)
Buy This Offer On Vivo Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Rear - 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4)
- 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
9% Off On Vivo X50 Pro(8+256)
Buy This Offer On Vivo Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
- 2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4315mAh Battery
12% Off Vivo X50(8+128)
Buy This Offer On Vivo Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
- Snapdragon 730 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+13MP+5MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
12% Off On Vivo Z1Pro (4+64)
Buy This Offer On Vivo Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
9% Off On Vivo S1Pro (8+128)
Buy This Offer On Vivo Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
19% Off On Vivo V19 (8+128)
Buy This Offer On Vivo Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable with microSD
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Rear: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
