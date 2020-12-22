Christmas Special Offer On Vivo Smartphones: Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo Y51, Vivo X50 Pro And More

Starting with the Vivo V20 Pro, one of the premium smartphones from the company, which is now on a discount at the Christmas Special Offer. One can get a 16 percent discount on the V20 Pro at this sale. The Christmas Special Offer is also offering an 18 percent discount on the Vivo Y51 smartphone. The discount extends to the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

As part of the Vivo Y series, the Christmas Special Offer is providing a 17 percent discount on the Vivo Y50. As one of the latest smartphone offerings, the Vivo Y50 with the 8GB RAM + 128GB has a lot of offer. Some of the other Vivo smartphones on discount at the Christmas Special Offer include the Vivo X series.

The list includes the Vivo X50 Pro 8GB + 256GB model, which has a 9 percent discount. The Vivo X50 Pro 8GB + 128GB model has a 12 percent discount, making it an attractive buy. The Christmas Special Offer On Vivo Smartphones also extends to devices like the Vivo S1 Pro, which now has a 9 percent discount.

Also, the Vivo Z1 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB model has a 12 percent discount at the Christmas Special Offer On Vivo Smartphones. Lastly, the Vivo V19 premium flagship with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage gets a 19 percent discount at the sale.

16% Off On Vivo V20 Pro

Key Specs

6.44 inch FHD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution

64MP+8MP+2MP rear camera

44MP+8MP selfie camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (5G+4G)

Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10 operating system ( Android 11 will be available through OTA Update) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

18% Off On Vivo Y51(8+128)

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

17% Off On Vivo Y50(8+128)

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Rear - 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4)

16MP f/2.0 aperture lens

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

9% Off On Vivo X50 Pro(8+256)

Key Specs

6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4315mAh Battery

12% Off Vivo X50(8+128)

Key Specs

6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

Snapdragon 730 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+13MP+5MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery

12% Off On Vivo Z1Pro (4+64)

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

9% Off On Vivo S1Pro (8+128)

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

19% Off On Vivo V19 (8+128)

Key Specs