Christmas offers on Huawei smartphones: Huawei P20 Lite, Nova 3i, Honor 8C, Honor Play and more

It's Christmas Eve and its raining offers everywhere. Be it any product that you are looking forward to purchase, there are attractive Christmas offers that will give more value to your money. Already, we have come across offers and discounts provided by online retailers Flipkart and Amazon on account of the Christmas celebrations.

Now, here are the attractive discounts that you will get on Huawei smartphones this Christmas season. Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei also has a number of affordable smartphones in its portfolio. Some of these affordable models are bestsellers in the Indian market as they offer a good value in terms of money and are packed with numerous features.

If you are interested in upgrading to a smartphone from Huawei or Honor, then here are some interesting discounts and offers you will get on account of Christmas. Take a look at the list below to decide which device you would like to upgrade to.

34% off on Huawei P20 Lite Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging 29% off on Huawei Nova 3i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery (21% off on Huawei P20 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 13% off on Honor 8C Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 16% off on Honor 8X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery 34% off on Honor 7C Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 22% off on Honor Play Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging 25% off on Honor 9N Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 4% off on Honor 9 Lite Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 10% off on Honor 7A (Black) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery