Christmas offers on Huawei smartphones: Huawei P20 Lite, Nova 3i, Honor 8C, Honor Play and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 281 Dead And Over 1,000 Left Injured After ‘Volcano Tsunami’ Hits Indonesia
- Newly-Leaked KTM 390 Adventure Spy Pics Might Worry BMW G 310 GS Fans!
- India's Stock Market Beats Germany's To Become 7th Largest In The World
- KGF Hindi — Second-Day Saturday Box Office Collection
- India Vs Australia: Seven-Year-Old Archie Schiller To Co-Captain Australia In Boxing Day Test At MCG
- Seven Handy Tips For WhatsApp Desktop
- Royal, With A Touch Of Modern Minimalism — Kajol's Velvet Sari Is About That
- Eight Places to Travel in India When You're Single
It's Christmas Eve and its raining offers everywhere. Be it any product that you are looking forward to purchase, there are attractive Christmas offers that will give more value to your money. Already, we have come across offers and discounts provided by online retailers Flipkart and Amazon on account of the Christmas celebrations.
Now, here are the attractive discounts that you will get on Huawei smartphones this Christmas season. Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei also has a number of affordable smartphones in its portfolio. Some of these affordable models are bestsellers in the Indian market as they offer a good value in terms of money and are packed with numerous features.
If you are interested in upgrading to a smartphone from Huawei or Honor, then here are some interesting discounts and offers you will get on account of Christmas. Take a look at the list below to decide which device you would like to upgrade to.
34% off on Huawei P20 Lite
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
29% off on Huawei Nova 3i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
(21% off on Huawei P20 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
13% off on Honor 8C
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
16% off on Honor 8X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
34% off on Honor 7C
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
22% off on Honor Play
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
25% off on Honor 9N
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
4% off on Honor 9 Lite
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
10% off on Honor 7A (Black)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery